GRAND RAPIDS — While it wasn’t their preferred method of making the section finals, the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team got things done their way on Tuesday, downing Esko 15-5 in six innings in a 7AA elimination game.
Following a 10-0 loss to top-seeded Proctor earlier in the day, it was win or go home for the Golden Bears, who were looking to set up a rematch with the Rails come Thursday.
The Eskomos were coming off a 7-6 walkoff win over Rush City to set up their own grudge match with E-G, with the Bears beating Esko 3-0 this past Thursday.
Bears head coach Paula Dundas said getting back on track was all mental for her squad.
“Game No. 1 was tough because we made some mistakes,” Dundas said. “You can’t make those mistakes against the No. 1 team in the section because that’s how they keep piling on the runs.
“I told the girls to regroup and hit the reset button. We’ve focused a lot on our mental game this year so we had to come back and get ready to play this game. A lot of our girls were nervous. They’ve never made it this far. Getting them to calm down, do our pregame, stay in our routine and go back to the fundamentals was what we had to do.”
Playing their third game of the day, Esko looked to have the momentum early plating two runs in the bottom of the first. The first came when Maya Emanuel hit a single to right off starter Lydia Delich to drive in Avery Kuklinski. The second came in on a bases loaded fielder’s choice.
Eveleth-Gilbert wasted no more time and found their first runs of the day in the top of the second. Lauren Lautigar reached on an infield single. Brooklyn Smith took a walk with Lautigar going to third on a passed ball 4.
Smith stole second just before Taylor Morley grabbed her own infield single to score one. Two more runs came in to score with No. 9 hitter Joey Westby blasting a double to center field to give the Bears the 3-2 lead.
Delich then reached on an Eskomos error before Anna Westby brought a run in with an RBI single up the left side.
With no outs to their name, the Bears kept going. Brooke Thyen singled to right to load up the bases before Emily Kemp came up big and ripped a double to center to score two, 6-2.
E-G got the best of Esko starter Amber Carlblom again in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Kemp reached on an error before moving to second on a single up the left side from Alex Flannigan.
The Bears added to their total with Lautigar hitting a double to left to score two. She then came home to score with Smith knocking one up the middle, 9-2 E-G. Esko then opted for pitcher Mikayli Marciulionis as their choice to get out of the inning. With one out, Marciulionis struck out the first two batters she faced to keep the deficit at seven.
The Bears put things away in the top of the sixth, plating six more runs to go up big. Flannigan took a leadoff walk before Lautigar hit a single to right. An RBI single from Smith made it 10-2 with runners on the corners.
One out later, a wild pitch allowed another run to come in with run No. 12 scoring after Joey Westby reached on an error.
An RBI single from Anna Westby and later a two-RBI single from Kemp put the Bears up 15-2 after five and a half.
In the bottom of the sixth, Esko grabbed two more runs and loaded up the bases with no outs, threatening to extend the game, 15-4.
Dundas replaced Delich with Morley to try and close things out. While one more run came in to score for the Eskomos, Morley shut the opposition down from there, giving the Bears the 15-5 win after six innings.
Securing the win and a rematch with Proctor, Dundas told the Golden Bears that the message was to always keep fighting.
“Don’t underestimate yourselves or the other team. We had a couple of huge innings but Esko was knocking on the door here trying to keep it going late. Things can change quickly.
“Game No. 2 we had good at bats. We had good defense. It took them that first big inning to remember how we were supposed to play. I’m proud of them.”
Getting two close wins over Esko so far this season, Dundas was confident her team could find a way to blow things open if they played their own style of ball.
“We’ve seen their hitters and we’ve seen their pitcher now three times. We knew we could hit her and make adjustments. Once they had the six-run inning, they were able to reset and give themselves a chance to play on Thursday.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will need to win twice on Thursday to punch a ticket to state while the Rails need just one win in the double elimination format. Looking ahead to the rematch, Dundas said her team has nothing to lose.
“I think all the pressure is on Proctor. We didn’t have our best game against them the first game. We go in with no expectations and look to play our game. Focus, swing at good pitches, put the ball in play. We had chances to score against them early before and we didn’t.”
Their first section championship appearance since Dundas has been with the program, the veteran head coach says there is reason for celebration before getting back to business at practice today.
“I don’t know if any of these girls have made it to a section championship game before in anything. So they have this time now to celebrate and enjoy it but they’ll be ready to go at practice. We have one day to prepare for two games and now we know what Proctor has and what their hitters and pitcher is like.”
Eveleth-Gilbert and Proctor will do battle at 3 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids with a second game to follow immediately after if necessary.
Proctor 10,
Eveleth-Gilbert 0, F/6
In their first game of the day, the Golden Bears had a couple of early chances to score in the first and second innings against Proctor, but couldn’t get any runs across.
The Rails took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring after the Bears commuted an error in the outfield.
In the top of the second, a wild pitch to Lauren Lautigar on a ball 4 walk allowed Brooklyn Smith to make her way to third with Lautigar turning on the jets to reach second with two outs. Star Rails pitcher Madison Walsh was not fazed, striking out Joey Westby to end the inning.
The Rails needed just the one run to get the win, but added on two more in the third, five in the fifth and two in the sixth to close things out 10-0.
