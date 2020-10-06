EVELETH — The players on the Golden Bears football team will have to be prepared to play multiple positions this season, according to head coach Derek Malner
Part of the reason is a roster size that is usually in the mid-30s, but is now in the mid-20s. Another is the coronavirus, which has negatively impacted the size of the squad.
“In case someone goes down, our numbers are hurting right now because of the COVID,’’ Malner said.
“There’s going to be ups and downs throughout the year,’’ even at the coaching level.
The head coach himself was impacted through one of his children and he had to be away from the team a few days before returning last Saturday. With that in mind, he mentioned it to his assistant coaches and told them they’ll have to be ready to coach on any given Friday night.
Looking ahead to the season’s opener and Friday’s 6 p.m. home opener against Mora, Malner and the Bears have an experienced group of juniors and seniors that will be hitting the gridiron.
The coach is confident with the group of upperclassmen he has, but “we just don’t have a lot of depth.’’
A number of seniors will lead the squad against Mora Friday.
Senior Tommy Schlotec (the 2019 Subdistrict Player of the Year) will take the field at middle linebacker and fullback.
Jake Sickel, another senior, will serve in multiple roles, including quarterback, wide receiver, running back and outside linebacker. “He’s going to be a versatile player for us this year,’’ Malner stated.
Senior Evan Harris, a three-year starter like Schlotec and Sickel, will hold down the nose tackle and offensive guard spots.
All three veteran players are also expected to guide the team. “Those three we look to them,’’ Malner said.
The coach would like to see Harris and Schlotec work together. Harris can hopefully draw some double teams to free up Schlotec behind him. “Hopefully Evan can make some noise at the nose tackle position.’’
In addition, senior Carson Sortedahl will man the defensive back and wide receiver ranks. With those positions being very young, the coach said, “We’ll look to him as a leader among the defensive backs and wide receivers.’’
Another weapon for the Golden Bears will be junior Will Bittmann, who has a large catch radius at 6-foot-6-inches tall. Malner called him a “valuable red zone threat’’ with “really good hands.’’ Bittmann has started at tackle since his freshman year, but will move to tight end and defensive end this season.
“We’re going to give him a shot here at tight end.’’
Malner will also look to senior Brandon Lind to play quarterback after starting at weakside inside linebacker last year. Lind grew a bit since last season and “he throws a nice ball.’’ Lind has no previous experience at QB, “but he’s showing an aptitude for that,’’ the coach added, which includes him displaying a “quiet confidence.’’
The entire team is excited for the season and the younger kids are ready to step in when needed.
“They’re taking pride that they’re the next man up,’’ the coach stated.
With only nine days of official practice after the Minnesota State High School League moved football from spring back to the fall, the E-G players still need to get in better shape, Malner said. The coaches and players are doing the best they can to get ready, which includes focusing on technique, ball security, condensing the playbook and minimal full contact to get everyone a few reps.
“Nine practices is not much, but we’re hopeful to put on a good showing Friday’’ against a perennial state-ranked team. “We want to put a good effort forward.’’
Keys to getting ready this week for the opener include: conditioning, execution of plays, and identifying the roster and special teams groups.
Recruitment will also be on the agenda, Malner said, to help build the team’s depth.
“Im hopeful that we do have more come out.’’
