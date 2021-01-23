EVELETH — Rachel Woods turned aside 31 shots and Natalie Bergman netted her second straight hat trick to propel Eveleth-Gilbert Area past Northern Lakes Friday night, 5-2.
Besides the efforts of Woods and Bergman, the Golden Bears focused on puck pressure with two skaters on the puck at all times.
“We wanted puck possession. If we had it we controlled the game,’’ head coach Earl Fitzgerald said. “I think we did a pretty good job of that.’’
The Bears used that strategy as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead just 1:57 into the contest when Bergman took the pass from Kylie Baranzelli in front of the net and quickly put it home past Lightning goalie Katherine Stephens.
The teams exchanged multiple rushes and goalie saves before Northern Lakes got on the board with 5:06 left in the first, which made it 1-1.
However, E-G took advantage of a Lightning penalty 40 seconds later. This time Bergman took Jennie Krause’s pass and lit the lamp for the home team with 2:30 left in the first. The Bears would take that 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Woods continued her strong play in the second period as Northern Lakes put the pressure on right away. She was up to the task and her work paid off when the Bears extended their lead to 3-1 at 5:29 of the second. It was Krause that found the back of the net this time off a pass from Kendra Rosati.
Fitzgerald was more than pleased with Woods’ outstanding performance and the team’s “fantastic’’ defensive effort.
“Rachel had a great game in the nets. She really made some nice saves at the right times.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert Area held the 3-1 until five minutes into the third stanza. The Lightning’s Rose Aldridge blocked a Bears shot from near the blue line, grabbed the loose puck and raced the length of the ice to score, which made it 3-2 with 12:12 to play.
Northern Lakes appeared inspired by the goal and continued to pressure Woods and Fitzgerald decided to call a timeout.
Right before the timeout, he said Northern Lakes was coming at E-G and Woods by rotating their top two lines. “She came up with two really big saves. She played really nice. She challenged the shooters tonight. That’s what we ask of her. She did a good job of it too.’’
The timeout helped the Golden Bears get back on track and less than four minutes later. Bergman secured her hat trick after grabbing the rebound from Baranzelli’s shot and denting the mesh behind Stephens for a 4-2 lead.
E-G kept the pressure on and Woods continued to turn the shots aside, which forced Northern Lakes to pull their goalie with 1:40 to play.
The move didn’t pay off as Baranzelli poked the puck away from a Lightning player and skated in to bury the puck in the empty net to seal the 5-2 win.
The score was evidence of how the Golden Bears carried out the game plan.
”We wanted them to carry the puck tonight, move it, but get in the play and keep pressure on the blue line at all times. We did that well I thought.’’
As far as Bergman scoring her second hat trick in her second varsity game, the coach said, “she just has a nose for the puck. She knows where to go and where to be.’’
The Golden Bears (2-0) face International Falls on Thursday in Hoyt Lakes.
Northern Lakes 1 0 1 — 2
Eveleth-Gilbert 2 1 2 — 5
First Period: 1, EG, Natalie Bergman (Kylie Baranzelli, Anneka Lundgren), 1:57; 2, NL, Elizabeth Peterson (Isabella Lee), 11:54; 3, EG, Bergman (Jennie Krause, Baranzelli), PP, 14:30.
Second Period: 4, EG, Krause (Kendra Rosati, Katelyn Torrel), 11:31.
Third Period: 5, NL, Rose Aldridge (unassisted), 4:43; 6, EG, Bergman (Baranzelli), 8:24; 7, Baranzelli (Sydni Richards), EN, 15:42.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 10-10-11—31; Katherine Stephens, NL, 10-7-10—27.
Penalties: EG, 2-4; NL, 4-8.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hill City/Northland 56,
Northeast Range 40
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range girls’ basketball team found themselves just four points behind heading into the break with Northland, 25-21.
They couldn’t keep up in the second half, however, as the Storm overpowered the Nighthawks in the second half on their way to a 56-40 win.
Despite the loss, eighth grader Maizy Sundblad put on a show for Northeast Range, leading all scorers with 24 points while knocking down seven three-pointers along the way. Natalie Nelmark chipped in for the ‘Hawks with seven points.
Lainee and Annika Spangler led the balanced attack for Hill City/Northland with 11 points each.
Northeast Range head coach Paxton Goodsky said there were some positives to take away from the game, despite the loss.
“I thought we played better tonight compared to our game last night with Cherry. That was a little rough. Maizy going out there and scoring 24 points as an eighth grader certainly helps.”
Northeast Range will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Littlefork-Big Falls.
HCN 25 31 — 56
NR 21 19 — 40
Northeast Range: Aili Bee 2, Morgan Bush 5, Maizy Sundblad 24, Natalie Nelmark 7, Willa Koivisto 1, Else Bee 1; Three pointers: Bush 1, Sundblad 7; Free throws: 4-18; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Koivisto.
Northland: Maycee Lathrop 3, Hunter Ahonen 7, Ava Solie 6, Lainee Spangler 11, Shyan Solie 2, Emma Finke 4, Ally Zapzalka 2, Alynza Welk 2, Annika Spangler 11, Ava Smith 8; Three pointers: Ahonen 1, A. Solie 2, A. Spanger 1, Smith 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls:17; Fouled out: Lathrop.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
North Woods 87,
Eveleth-Gilbert 66
At Cook, the North Woods boys’ basketball team found themselves in a dogfight Friday night, tied with Eveleth-Gilbert 44-44 at the half.
The second half was all Grizzlies, however, as North Woods broke the game open in the last 18, winning 87-66.
TJ Chiabotti led all scorers in the contest with 27 points for the Grizzlies. Brenden Chiabotti added 11 and Jared Chiabotti and Jonah Burnett each finished with 10.
Will Bittmann led the Golden Bears on the floor with 18 points. Jake Sickel added 15 and Josh Creer-Oberstar finished with 12.
Eveleth-Gilbert (2-1) will travel to Mesabi East on Tuesday while North Woods (3-1) will host Bigfork next Friday.
EG 44 22 — 66
NW 44 43 — 87
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 8, AJ Roen 5, Carter Flannigan 8, Josh Creer-Oberstar 12, Jake Sickel 15, Will Bittmann 18; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 1, Sickel 2; Free throws: 7-14; Total fouls: 19; Fouled out: Bittmann
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 6, Jared Chiabotti 10; TJ Chiabotti 27, Davis Kleppe 6, Brenden Chiabotti 11, Jonah Burnett 10, Jake Panichi 4, Alex Hartway 8, Erik Aune 2, Sean Morrison 3; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 2, T. Chiabotti 2, Kleppe 2, B. Chiabotti 2, Burnett 2; Free throws: 19-22; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
