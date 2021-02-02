Golden Bear girls hold off Broncos, 56-55

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Broncos rallied to tie the game at 49-49, but Eveleth-Gilbert went on to knock off International Falls in a nailbiter, 56-55.
The Golden Bear girls held the one-point lead for the last 1:38 and kept International Falls from scoring in their last attempt with 11 seconds to go.
Elli Jankila led the Bears with 22 points, while Morgan Marks dropped in 12.
The Broncos, meanwhile, got 21 points from Chloe Sullivan and 14 from Olivia Thostenson.
E-G plays at Greenway Friday. The Bears have won their last five games and are now 5-1.
EG 32 24 — 56
IF 27 28 — 55
EG: Anna Westby 3, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Wilcox 9, Morgan Marks 12, Elli Jankila 22, Cadyn Krmpotich 8. 3-pointers: Westby 1, Wilcox 1, Marks 2. Free throws: 2-5. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
IF: Gracie Swenson 6, Izzy Valenzuela 2, Maddie Lowe 6, Anna Windels 6, Chloe Sullivan 21, Olivia Thostenson 14. 3-pointers: Sullivan 3. Free throws: 12-14. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: None
