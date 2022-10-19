HIBBING — Both the Aitkin and Hibbing High School football teams have had a rash of injuries this season, but the Gobblers have handled the situation better than the Bluejackets.
Aitkin came to the new-and-improved Cheever Field Wednesday, started running downhill and came away with a 52-0 victory over Hibbing at Dr. Ben Owens Stadium.
Those injuries mired Aitkin into a three-game losing streak after winning four in a row to start the season.
“The boys came out and played well,” Aitkin coach Alan Hills said. “We’ve had a rough go with it with some injuries and tough opponents the last few weeks, so it was good to bounce back and come away with a convincing win rolling into the playoffs.
“I have to tip my hat to the guys. They came ready to play. They didn’t let up.”
Hibbing, on the other hand, has had a rough go of it as the Bluejackets are missing several key players.
“We were fired up, but it’s hard when most of your senior class is on the sidelines injured,” Howard said. “You’re looking forward to having them as a senior class with their leadership.
“It’s hard when you have a lot of underclassmen playing positions the seniors would have.”
The one guy Hills wasn’t missing was running back Jacob Williams.
The sophomore ran for four touchdowns that totalled 128 yards.
His first score came on a 23-yard run in the first quarter as the Gobblers’ ground game was starting to heat up.
Williams scored on a 25-yard run in the second quarter, then Alex Palm had a one-yard plunge as Aitkin took a 24-0 lead into halftime.
“We wanted to take care of business, doing what we do, which is running between the tackles and staying downhill,” Hills said. “We talked a lot about setting the tempo with physicality, and we did that.
“The offensive line did a great job. Our defense got us an early stop, and got us the ball in good field position. It went from there.”
Setting the tempo is something Howard wanted his team to do.
It never materialized.
“We need everyone to set a tone,” Howard said. “We seem to take a long time to set a tone, and we need to set that right from the beginning. We preach that the first two days this week about setting that one.
“It didn’t come forward.”
In the second half, Williams had a 23-yard scoring run, then Hayden Workman intercepted a Hibbing pass and took it 45 yards for a score.
Williams scored on a 51-yard run on the Gobblers’ next possession.
“Jacob has over 1,000 yards on the season,” Hills said. “He has a knack for finding a second crease. Our guys get him a first one, then he usually has a way of finding the second.
“He has the speed to finish runs. It’s tough because things snowball on you when you’re the opponent. When it gets rolling, it’s tough because you get on your heels, and you can never recover.”
The Bluejackets’ biggest problem was tackling, which has been a point of emphasis all season.
“We actually had calls going where they were going,” Howard said. “It was tackling. We would tackle high, and we'd shoot through. It’s going to be a key that we actually get low all week long.
“We’ve got to get low.”
Eli Christy scored the final Aitkin touchdown, catching an 11-yard pass from Braedyn Smith in the fourth quarter.
The Gobblers’ defense did the rest.
The Bluejackets did get the ball inside the Gobbler 15 in the third quarter, but a fumble stalled that drive.
“They were flying around,” Hills said. “Coach (Sean) Smith does a great job of scheming stuff up every week. We went to a different look. Being banged up and short a couple of linebackers, we went to a 5-3 kind of look.
“That’s not something we traditionally do, but the guys did a great job of adapting and playing good football from that position.”
Now, Aitkin has the distinction of winning game No. 1 at Hibbing’s new field.
“It’s a gorgeous facility they put together here,” Hills said. “The new track and field, it’s hard to argue that. We were fortunate to come play at a facility this nice.
“It’s something to be envious about.”
The Bluejackets will now get ready for the playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
“The effort is there,” Howard said. “The kids are playing hard. They took this one hard. It’s a lot of building this program. That’s the thing everyone has got to understand. It takes time to build a program.
“All of these teams have had that time to build that program, but we haven’t had that time. We need to be able to build a program.”
AHS 8 16 22 6 — 52
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
A — Jacob Williams 29 run (Wiliams run)
Second Quarter:
A — Williams 25 run (Alex Palm pass to Nathan Price)
A — Palm 1 run (Braedyn Smith pass to Price)
Third Quarter:
A — Williams 23 run (5Smith run)
A — Hayden Workman 45 interception return (Palm run)
A — Williams 51 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter:
A — Eli Christy 11 pass from Smith (run failed)
