HIBBING — Both the Aitkin and Hibbing High School football teams have had a rash of injuries this season, but the Gobblers have handled the situation better than the Bluejackets.

Aitkin came to the new-and-improved Cheever Field Wednesday, started running downhill and came away with a 52-0 victory over Hibbing at Dr. Ben Owens Stadium.

