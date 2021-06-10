CLOQUET -- The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys won a pair of events and scored in many others to come away Thursday as the Section 7A Track and Field champions with 82 points.
Rock Ridge and Mesabi East also won a number of events as they finished fourth (68.75 points) and sixth (41 points), respectively in the competition at Bromberg Field in Cloquet.
Cameron Stocke led the way for Rock Ridge as he set a new section record in the 800 meters (1:55.38) and also won the 1600 meters in 4:17.56.
Gavin Skelton of Mesabi East was also a double winner by crossing first in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles. He edged out GNK’s Jajuan Hall by 1/100th of a second to win the 110 hurdles in 16.76 and put down a time of 41.70 to capture the 300 hurdles.
The top two finishers advance to the State Meet June 17-19 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Wolverines were also buoyed by Josh Creer-Oberstar in the high jump. The senior cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to win the event by five inches.
GNK, meanwhile, was paced by Geno Uhrbom’s win in the 3200 meters (10:12.50) and Taevon Wells’ victory in the 400 meter dash (52.00). Uhrbom also claimed a spot at state by grabbing the runner-up spot in the 1600 meters (4:31.70).
South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods also finished in the gold position as Isaiah Foster, Weston Stroschein, Tony Cummins and Tyler Anderson put down a time of 44.91 in the 4x100 meter relay.
The Iron Range teams scored several second place finishes, as well. Those were as follows:
300 meter hurdles: 2, Tony Cummins, SR/CH/NW, 42.0.
4x200 relay: 2, Rock Ridge (Ethan Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Jacob Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 1:34.38.
4x400 relay: 2, GNK (Isaiah Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Wells, Uhrbom), 3:31.93.
4x800 relay: 2, GNK (Weston Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Daniel Olson, Michael Butterfield), 8:26.78.
Discus: 2, Deekon Anvid, SR/CH/NW, 162-04.00.
Other local team finishes were as follows: 7, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods, 39 points; 18T, Ely, 8; 23T, MI-B, 5; 25, Chisholm, 1.
Section 7A Track and Field Championships
Boys’ Individual Results (Top 2 finishers advance to State)
100 meter dash: 1, Matson Granmo, TH, 11.60; 2, Kaden Robbins, MLWR, 11.72; 4, Ethan Zlimen, RR, 11.83; 10, Micah Larson, Ely, 12.27.
200 meter dash: 1, Granmo, TH, 23.90; 2, Robbins, MLWR, 23.92; 6, Josh Creer-Oberstar, RR, 24.77; 7, Larson, Ely, 24.81; 8, Jimmy Zupancich, SR/CH/NW, 24.83; 12, Cooper Levander, ME, 25.78.
400 meter dash: 1, Taevon Wells, GNK, 52.00; 2, Evan Bowen, Proc, 52.61; 10, Ryan Herberg, RR, 55.29; 11, Owen Engel, RR, 55.33; 14, Noah Markfort, ME, 59.28.
800 meters: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1.55.38; 2, Isaac Swanson, TH, 1:58.63; 4, Emmett Faltesek, Ely, 2:04.79; 6, Weston Marx, GNK, 2:10.34; 9, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 2:15.16; 10, Engel, RR, 2:15.35; 11, David Loveall, ME, 2:15.55.
1600 meters: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:17.56; 2, Geno Uhrbom, GNK, 4:31.70; 4, Kayfes, MIB, 4:49.79; 6, Carter Skelton, ME, 4:50.42; 8, Dallas Hammer, RR, 4:56.74;
3200 meters: 1, Uhrbom, GNK, 10:12.50; 2, Noah Foster, Crom, 10:26.69; 3, Daniel Olson, GNK, 10:48.95; 4, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 10:49.29; 5, Hammer, RR, 10:58.34; 9, Alex Burckhardt, SR/CH/NW, 11:18.45; 11, Alex Leete, ME, 11:55.64.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Gavin Skelton, ME, 16.76; 2, Jajuan Hall, GNK, 16.77; 9, Oskar Jenson, GNK, 18.19; 12, Cooper Williams, RR, 19.52; 13, Matt Morgan, MIB, 19.53; 14, Ryan Herberg, RR, 19.70.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Skelton, ME, 41.70; 2, Tony Cummins, SR/CH/NW, 42.06; 7, Hall, GNK, 44.60; 13, Daniel Olson, GNK, 48.39; 14, Cooper Williams, RR, 49.13.
4x100 relay: 1, SR/CH/NW (Isaiah Foster, Weston Stroschein, Cummins, Tyler Anderson), 44.91; 2, MLWR, 45.18; 3, Greenway/N-K (Isaiah Austad, Brock Stram, Wells, Hall), 45.27; 4, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Karson Sortedahl, Jake Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 46.10; 5, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Markfort), 48.16.
4x200 relay: 1, MLWR, 1:34.37; 2, Rock Ridge (Zlimen, Sortedahl, Burress, Creer-Oberstar), 1:34.38; 4, Mesabi East (Hunter Hannuksela, Jamie Hill, Jack Ribich, G. Skelton), 1:36.74; 7, GNK (Stram, Riley Haugen, Brayden Austad, Bodie Jorgenson), 1:39.76.
4x400 relay: 1, Proctor, 3:31.28; 2, GNK (I. Austad, Jorgenson, Wells, Uhrbom), 3:31.93; 3, SR/CH/NW (Foster, Carter O’Bey, Cummins, Stroschein), 3:34.55; 5, Rock Ridge (Engel, Burress, R. Herberg, Stocke), 3:38.46; 8, Mesabi East (Hannuksela, Hill, Ribich, Markfort), 3:45.91.
4x800 relay: 1, MLWR, 8:20.85; 2, GNK (Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Olson, Michael Butterfield), 8:26.78; 5, Mesabi East (Hill, Neale Leete, Loveall, C. Skelton), 8:49.70; 6, Rock Ridge (Connor Matschiner, Tristan Peterson, Isaac Flatley, Dakota Jerde), 9:15.33; 8, Ely (Gabriel Pointer, John Hakala, Leo Stalmer, Jake Cochran), 9:30.28.
High jump: 1, Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-04.00; 2, Carter Zezulka, Esko, 5-11.00; 8, Charlie Thompson, Chis, 5-06.00; 10, I. Austad, GNK, 5-06.00; 14T, July Abernathy, Chis, 5-04.00; 14T, Cooper Williams, RR, 5-04.00; 16, Cochran, Ely, 5-02.00.
Pole vault: 1, Jackson Thompson, MLWR, 13-00.00; 2, Nick Nierenhausen, CI, 12-06.00; 6, Butterfield, GNK, 9-00.00; 7T, Connor Matschiner, RR, 8-00.00; 12T, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 7-00.00; 12T, Carlos Hernandez, MIB, 7-00.00; 12T, Morgan, MIB, 7-00.00; 12T, Max Gritzmacher, RR, 7-00.00; 12T, Oskar Jenson, GNK, 7-00.00.
Long jump: 1, Carter Johnson, MLWR, 20-04.50; 2, Kaden McNiff, Flood, 20-01.00; 8, Stroschein, SR/CH/NW, 18-11.00; 9, Hannuksela, ME, 18-10.25; 10, Sortedahl, RR, 18-04.25; 11, Zlimen, RR, 17-09.50.
Triple jump: 1, McNiff, Flood, 42-09.75; 2, Harrison Nistler, McGreg, 40-03.25; 6, Sortedahl, RR, 38-11.25; 11, Ribich, ME, 35-10.50; 13, Thompson, Chis, 35-04.25; 14, Wells, GNK, 35-03.75.
Shot put: 1, Gage Stankiewicz, Esko, 49-05.50; 2, Cody Jantzen, IF, 47-08.00; 4, Deekon Anvid, SR/CH/NW, 45-02.00; 8, Flatley, RR, 39-06.50; 11, Riley Krenz, RR, 37-08.00; 14, Hall, GNK, 37-04.00.
Discus: 1, Stankiewicz, Esko, 166-04.00; 2, Anvid, SR/CH/NW, 162-04.00; 5, G. Skelton, ME, 135-06.00; 8, Krenz, RR, 117-06.00.
