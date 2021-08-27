GNK will be athletic this fall

COLERAINE — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team is usually known for their beef up front.
Big offensive and defensive lines have made the Titans a powerhouse in the northland.
Second-year coach Mark Gibeau won’t have that luxury this season, but Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin won’t go down without a fight when it opens the season on Friday, Sept. 3, in Deer River.
The Titans may not have the size it usually has, but they will be athletic.
There’s one thing that won’t go away — that Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin attitude.
“We’ll still have that typical GNK-style mentality in the line,” Gibeau said. “It might be slower coming, but we’ll be there at the end.”
That offensive line will be blocking for senior quarterback Aiden Rajala, who will have Gaige Waldvogel and Taevon Wells in his backfield.
“We bring back guys that were key elements last year,” Gibeau said. “The hardest part will be replacing the line that we lost. We lost four or five starters off of that line. That’s the big question mark.”
With 10 seniors, Gibeau said he will be relying a lot upon his juniors and sophomores.
“They will have to contribute a lot,” Gibeau said. “I honestly see five, six or seven underclassmen on the field at all times. There’s going to be some growing pains, but it’s going to pay off in the end.”
It might take Gibeau some time to determine the identity of this team.
“We’re athletic, but it’s all about getting up to that speed of playing varsity,” Gibeau said. “With the young kids, we’re still trying to figure out what our identity is going to be. At the beginning, we’ll be basic until we can find who we are.”
Defensively, Gibeau said that should be the strongest part of the Titans’ game.
“Even though our record didn’t show it (last year), we played well defensively,” Gibeau said. “We didn’t have the ball a lot on offense. The defense would get tired a lot at the end of games.
“We return a lot of guys on defense. We’ll have a lot of speed. We’re replacing all four of our front starters, but we’re returning most of our backend. That’s promising. We have guys that will fill those spots.”
If it all comes together, there’s no reason why Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin can’t contend for a section title.
“All of the years being an assistant coach, the goal has been to find a way to get to a section final, then you let it ride for one game,” Gibeau said. “That’s not going to change. Our section is pretty even now,
“There’s never a perennial favorite year in, year out. There’s always a chance that somebody can knock somebody off. Why not us?”
