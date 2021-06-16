GNK track and field on a mission

NASHWAUK — When the 2021 high school track season started, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys team had a checklist of things to accomplish.
The first was winning the Iron Range Conference Meet. Mission accomplished. The second was winning the Subsection 7A Meet. Mission accomplished. The third, winning the Section 7A Meet. Mission accomplished.
Now, the Titans have one more objective — possibly winning the State Class A Meet.
That goal might be a little harder to achieve, but Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin is sending the most boys in program history to the state meet when it starts today at St. Michael-Albertville High School at 7 p.m. with the running of the 3200.
The group of Geno Uhrbom, Ben Plackner, Michael Butterfield, Daniel Olson, Weston Marx, Isaiah Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Taevon Wells and JJ Hall will do their best to make that happen.
Titan coach Will Floersheim wouldn’t put anything past this group.
“These guys have been phenomenal all year,” Floersheim said. “They’ve embraced the challenge this year. They knew we were a good team, and they’ve lived up to that all year.
“They’ve accomplished more and more. That tells you a lot about this groups’ mentality. They should do well as a team.”
The one advantage Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has going for it is Uhrbom, who has won the 3200 and 1600 titles as a freshman and sophomore.
With no track last year, Uhrbom is still the defending champion in those two events, and he doesn’t plan to give it up without a fight.
“I’m not going to let anybody beat me,” Uhrbom said. “They’re going to hurt a lot if they do beat me.”
In the 3200, Uhrbom already has a plan in place.
“I’m going to stick in the pack behind first place for a mile or so, then after six laps, I’ll take over and take them,” Uhrbom said. “That’s my plan.”
The 1600 will be a different story.
Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge has beaten Uhrbom twice twice this season, most recently at the 7A Meet.
His plan is set up for that event as well.
“I’m not going to run fast that first lap, so I’ll set in at a decent place,” Uhrbom said. “That way, I’ll have a good kick in the last 600 meters. At the conference meet, we had a photo finish. In the past two races, I wasn’t running my hardest because I had to stay fresh for my other races.
“I wanted to save my next PR for state.”
That other event is the 4x400 relay that Uhrbom runs with Austad, Jorgenson and Wells.
It’s the first year Uhrbom has run in the event.
“I wanted to do that,” Uhrbom said. “I knew we could possibly make it to state with those guys. It’s a lot easier for me because it’s one fast lap. I knew I could run a decent sprint. It’s a fun, new experience.”
Butterfield, who is also a senior, will be competing with Plackner, Olson and Marx in the 4x800, which is seeded ninth heading into state.
This is Butterfield’s first time at state, and needless to say, he’s pumped about the opportunity to compete, especially with his three teammates.
“We all run cross country together, and Dan, Weston and I have been on the team since we were little,” Butterfield said. “This has been a long time coming for us.”
That foursome is undefeated on the season, but Butterfield knows they will be pushed at state.
“It’s going to be tough, but we’ll do our best,” Butterfield said. “We have a lot of grit. We’re a smaller school, so we have more to prove. If we can PR as a team, that would be a great day for us.
“We’ll be pushed. Instead of being ahead of everyone, we might have to chase some kids down.”
Hall, who is also a senior on the team, will be running in the 110 hurdles. It’s his first time at state in an individual event. He ran in the 4x100 two years ago.
It’s actually the first year he’s run in the hurdle event.
“It was scary at first,” Hall said. “It was an adjustment. I wasn’t used to running and jumping at the same time, unless I’m in the long jump. I had to focus on myself, set my own goals and how I wanted to achieve them.”
Hall has a nice rivalry with Gavin Skelton of Mesabi East, and he’s hoping the two of them will be in the same heat at state.
“I like that a lot,” Hall said. “We’re the biggest competitors for each other. It’s better when we’re racing against each other. I’d like it a lot better if we get put in the same heat.”
The Titans also have one female competing at state, Emmalee Oviatt, who will throw the shot put.
She will begin competing Friday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
She tossed it 36-feet-½-inch at the Section 7A Meet to advance. Her personal best heave is 36-7, which she did at the Esko Meet this season.
“I was excited, and my adrenaline was pumped,” Oviatt said. “Making it to state was an exciting moment. It was a goal of mine, and I thought it was possible the whole season. I kept pushing myself.
“I was surprised with the results.”
That work paid dividends as Oviatt was throwing the shot around 33- or 34-feet at the beginning of year, then she got that PR in Esko.
That’s when it sank in that a state berth was possible.
Now, Oviatt will be in the bright lights of state, which will be a different atmosphere for her.
“It’s going to be nerve racking, but I have to calm those nerves down,” Oviatt said.
Oviatt will do that by taking a couple of deep breaths, then she will turn to a staple of her pre-throw routine.
“Sometimes, I listen to music,” Oviatt said. “I have one song that pumps me up — “In the Air Tonight,” by Phil Collins. That drum solo gets my hyped up.”
Oviatt will do the best she possibly can.
“I’m hoping for a personal best and beat 36-7,” Oviatt said. “This would be the place to do that.”
