COLERAINE — Last year, the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls track team had 17 athletes in different events at the Section 7A Meet.
The Titans’ plan this season is to replicate or better that number.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Beth Rebrovich might just have the team to do that as the Titans prepare for the 2022 season.
The reason: Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin has a lot of depth in the program, which helped them win the 7A True Team Meet last year.
“What’s nice about that is most of our team has been around a lot,” Rebrovich said. “They’ve been with the program since junior high. They have become strong in their events, trying out different events, too.
“We’re more well-rounded. If we need to try something different, if somebody is gone, it’s not hard to find an alternate for our relays.”
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin will be led this season by seniors Brooke Petrich and Ellie Peterson.
Petrich will run in the sprints and relays, along with doing some pole vaulting.
“Brooke is a solid competitor,” Rebrovich said. “She’ll be in our sprints, and she’ll anchor our relays. I need her to advance to sections like she did last year, and go even further.”
Peterson will run the 100 hurdles, pole vault and triple jump.
“The majority of our team is versatile,” Rebrovich said. “We have some well-rounded athletes that compete in both the running and field events. I can see us winning true team section again.”
The junior class will be led by Emma Williams, who will lead off the 4x800 relay and run in the 1600. Corinne Hubbard will run the 100 hurdles, where she made it to sections last year.
Emmalee Oviatt will throw the shot put and discus. She advanced to state in the shot put last year.
“Emmalee is well on her way to competing at that level again,” Rebrovich said. “Emma will be a contender again in the 1600, and Corinne will run in the 4x200, and she’s just starting the pole vault. That will be a brand-new event for her this year.”
Like most teams in the area, the Titans have found it impossible to train on a track, so that’s the only stumbling block right now.
“After having five weeks of practice in the gym, that’s the mental part of it,” Rebrovich said. “We’re trying to stay fresh physically, but that’s not easy. A track surface is a lot softer than the gym floor or running outside.
“We’ve spent more time in the weight room and pool,” Rebrovich said. “We’re a little bit younger, but they’re ready to work. Everybody is working hard. It’s not easy being inside for practices, but everybody wants to be here.
“I do see us being a top contender for the true team section again.”
