NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin boys and the Hibbing girls track teams won titles at the GNK Titan Invitational held Thursday at Angelo Taddie Field.
The Bluejacket girls scored 162 points compared to 109 for International Falls. The Titans were third with 106, followed by South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods with 95, Mountain Iron-Buhl 44 and Cromwell-Wright 22.
Hibbing got first-place finishes from Julia Gherardi in the 100 (13.50) and pole vault (12-feet), Ayva Burkes in the 400 (1:03.80), Haley Hawkinson in the 100 hurdles (17.7), long jump (15-6) and triple jump (31-5), Geli Stenson in the 300 hurdles (53.2), the 4x400 relay team of Burkes, Jorie Anderson, Gherardi and Emery Maki (4:20.5).
Second-place finishes went to Brynn Babich in the 200 (29.1), Stenson in the 100 hurdles (17.9), the 4x200 relay of Burkes, Sydney Tichy, Sophia Halter and Kloie Piekarski (2:11.2) and Emma Carlson in the shot put (28-6).
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got first-place finishes from the 4x200 relay team of Corinne Hubbard, Alissa Yanez, Rianna Nugent and Kaylee Kangas (2:06.5), and the 4x800 relay of Emma Williams, Lola Champlin, Claire Clusiau and Baylie Jo Norris (11:04).
The Titans got second-place finishes from Brooke Petrich in the 100 (13.9), Kangas in the 300 hurdles (53.9) and the 4x200 relay team of Frankie Cuellar, Jaci Rebrovich, Petrich and Layla Miskovich (54.4)
The Rangers got a first-place finish from Liz Nelson in the 3200 (12:15.1).
Mountain Iron-Buhl got second-place finishes from Liz Nelson in the 400 (1:05.6) and Kate Nelson in the 3200 (12:15.6).
----
On the boys side, the Titans scored 166.5 points for first. Hibbing had 143, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods 88, International Falls 82, Mountain Iron-Buhl 33.5 and Cromwell-Wright 24.
The Bluejackets got first-place finishes from Amari Manning in the 100 (11.8), the 200 (23.7) and long jump (18-5), Eli Erickson in the 400 (55.3) and Jacob Jensrud in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (37-0).
Second-place finishes went to Jensrud in the 100 (11.9) and 400 (55.5), the 4x400 relay team of Owen Hendrickson, Justin Walker, William Stenson and Ben Riipinen (3:58.8), the 4x800 relay team of Walker, Christian Massich, Oliver Stevens and Taite Murden (9:59.3) and Austin Pierce in the pole vault (9-0).
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin had firsts in the 800 by Weston Marx (2:10.7), Michael Butterfield in the 1600 (4:47.5), Geno Uhrbom in the 3200 (10:01.4), Jajuan Hall in the 110 hurdles (17.3), the 4x200 relay team of Isaiah Austad,, Riley Haugen, Brock Stram and Taevon Wells (1:39.7), the 4x400 relay team of Austad, Bodie Jorgenson, Wells and Uhrbom (3:40.2) and the 4x800 relay team of Marx, Benjamin Plackner, Connor Thoennes and Daniel Olson (8:56.7).
Second places went to Hall in the 300 hurdles (44.0), the 4x100 relay team of Wells, Justice Rebrovich, Stram and Hall (45.8), Marx in the shot put (41-¼), Austad in the high jump (5-6) and Oskar Jenson in the triple jump (34-9).
Mountain Iron-Buhl got second-place finishes from Jeffrey Kayfes in the 1600 (4:59.2) and Matt Morgan in the 110 hurdles (19.3).
