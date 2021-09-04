Girls stepping up for the Bluestreaks

CHISHOLM — Graduation hit the Chisholm High School volleyball team hard in 2020, so Bluestreaks coach Pam Pioske has some big shoes to fill.
As the 2021 gets set to begin, Pioske is feeling good about those replacements, but it’s still going to be hard to replace one player in particular, Abby Thompson.
“We actually lost four good starters,” PIoske said. “We have some new girls stepping in there this year. They have a little bit of work to do. I have a couple of girls who haven’t played varsity before that are trying to get into a starting position. They’ve been doing well.
“I’ve seen improvements. We might struggle at the very beginning, but I know we will improve a lot and be a threat at the end. That’s our goal, to come alive at the end and work hard throughout the season.”
The one spot Pioske doesn’t have to fill is at setter. Senior Jordan Temple returns in that spot.
“She’ll be important,” Pioske said. “She’s a good setter, and she’s a great team leader. She’s always communicating with the girls on the court, calling the plays and getting everybody driving together.
“She’s a good leader to have back. A key player to have back.”
It’ll be up to the junior class of Olivia Hutchings, Lola Huhta, Hannah Kne, Gabby Walters, Ava Silvistrini and Jade Wolfram to replace those who graduated.
Pioske will have to find two middle hitters out of that group.
“I have three middles I’m looking at right now,” Pioske said. “I’m trying to put them where they need to be. We might not have the strong-hitting power that Abby had, but we’ll still have a couple of good blockers that can do the job they need to do.
“Olivia has been hitting the ball hard. She has a lot of strength. She could eventually be a threat on the court.”
Sophomores Amya Fontaine, Abby Duchene and Jaicee Kohler should be counted on to contribute.
To be successful, PIoske pointed to two areas that will have to improve — passing and serve receive.
“It seems to be one of our struggles,” Pioske said. “We tend to pass the ball way too high. That is something we keep working on. We need to keep our passing lower. I have a couple of good defensive players that I hope are our key players in the back row.
“Gabby was our defensive specialist last year. She’s taken over the libero position. She’s a good player, and she should fill that role well.”
If everything goes as planned, Chisholm could be one of the top four teams in the section.
“I still want them to come out as one of the top teams in the section,” Pioske said. “I want teams to look at us as, ‘Oh, we have to play Chisholm tonight. It’s going to be a tough game. We have to be focused. We have to be on our game.’
“That’s how I want other teams to look at us.”
