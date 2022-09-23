HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams will face their biggest challenge of the season today when they take part in the Roy Griak Invite on the Les Bolstad Golf Course on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The boys race begins at 4:30 p.m., followed the girls race at 5:15 p.m.
For Bluejacket coach James Plese, it will be the first time in his coaching tenure that his teams have run in this prestigious race.
“It’s a full day of racing,” Plese said. “There’s college races in the morning, then two levels of high-school races, the Maroon and Gold Divisions.”
Hibbing will be racing in the Marron Division.
“We wanted to play it a little smart,” Plese said. “The Gold is a little higher-caliber, but the Maroon will be plenty challenging. We’re bringing our top-10 runners.We’ll see what it is.
“The course, it’s a new experience for me. It’s not necessarily an individual PR course for time. It’s a lot of rolling hills. We have to go and compete.”
There will be teams that the Bluejackets have seen before, like Brainerd, Rock Ridge and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“The girls will have a couple of schools they’re familiar with,” Plese said. “There’s 50 schools running in that race. If we don’t see them at the start line, there’s a chance we might not see them, period, when you’re looking at 50 schools.
“There’s a potential of 500 runners in each race.”
The Bluejacket girls are coming off a second-place finish at the Paul Bauer Invite Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
“We changed up our racing strategy there to leave something left in the tank for today,” Plese said. “We started everyone a little slower. We ran the younger girls at the junior high level, so they could win. They did that by placing first and second.
“We’re looking to go and compete.”
Plese would like to see his girls team place in the top 10, if possible.
“If there’s 50 teams there, placing in the top 10 would be a statement,” Plese said. “Duluth East beat us in Grand Rapids, but we tinkered with our strategy. We saw Proctor, Rock Ridge and North Shore.
“Without running at full strength, and holding Mileena (Sullivan) back a little bit, we were still able to beat those schools. That should be a good confidence booster, proving to us that we’re heading in the right direction. We have to stay focused on our racing strategy.”
On the boys side, five of the 10 boys ran down in Grand Rapids.
“That shows how young we are,” Plese said. “This will be a learning experience for that group. We’re seeded a little bit lower than the girls, but we’re going there to compete. We tried to slow the boys down on Tuesday, but they got carried away.
“I hope that Taite (Murden), Silas (Langner) and Lucas (Arnhold) can do a double 5K week. They’re young enough where they should be OK.”
Hibbing placed third in Grand Rapids, beating the Thunderhawks in the process.
“The depth that the boys have this year is crazy,” Plese said. “After our top four, when you look at five through 15, it’s a coin flip as to who’s going to round out that order. That’s a good problem to have.
“We need them to keep constantly moving up. The boys should be excited to build on that. We need to race. If we can compete a little bit, that will be fun to watch.”
