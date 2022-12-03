01.24.22 MEHS basketball-1.jpg

Mesabi East’s Hayden Sampson goes up for a shot between Two Harbors defenders Ethan Bopp and Kyler Pitkanen during the first half of a January game in Aurora.

 Mark Sauer

AURORA—In his second season as head coach of the Mesabi East boys’ basketball team, Erik Skelton is seeing a lot of momentum heading into the new year.

Getting the chance to put together his own summer program this time around, Skelton knows he’ll field a young team this year, but it’s a team full of athletes looking to get better.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments