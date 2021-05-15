COOK — Mesabi East put four girls in the top 10 Friday to win the North Woods ERC Conference Golf Meet at Vermilion Fairways in Cook.
The Giants fired a 203 to take the top spot, while the Grizzlies came in second after carding a 218. Rock Ridge came in third with a 230, while Northeast Range/Ely was fourth at 239.
In the individual competition, Kelby Anderson of International Falls earned medalist honors with a 43, which gave her a four-stroke win over Maggie Lamppa of Mesabi East and Keirra Aasen of International Falls tied for second at 47.
Mesabi East’s Izzy Depew took fourth at 48 and the Wolverines’ Mylee Young took fifth at 51. Two strokes back were Morgan Burnett of North Woods and Sammy Doherty of Mesabi EAst at 53.
All alone in eighth place was Haley Bogdan of North Woods with a 54 and tied for ninth at 55 were Abby Koivisto of NR/E, the Giants’ Kailey Fossell and Tori Olson of North Woods.
