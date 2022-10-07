EVELETH — The Rock Ridge and Mesabi East volleyball teams matched up on Thursday night and neither team wanted to run away with an easy victory.
The teams went five games with the Giants coming away with a 3-2 victory.
Mesabi East won the match 17-25, 25-19, 25-17, 22, 25, 15-10, in front of a big crowd.
“This game was our “Away-coming,” Mesabi East coach Sara Baribeau said. “We didn’t have a homecoming game so we decided to see if we could get some fans to come here tonight and boy did they.”
Game one was a great start for Rock Ridge.
The Wolverines raced out to a 10-2 lead on the serving of Anna Westby. She collected four ace serves on the way to the eight point lead.
The Giants did what they could to get back in the game but the Wolverines extended their lead to 19-6.
“I think we came in wanting it too much and they took advantage of that,” Baribeau said. “We did come back in the game a little but we were just down too much.”
Rock Ridge had a 21-16 lead and Aiesah Benner added a pair of ace serves to make ikt a 23-16 contest.
The Giants got one point back but an Allie Bittmann kill ended the game and Rock Ridge led 1-0.
Game two was a back and forth affair.
The Wolverines raced out to a quick 5-2 lead but when Hannah Sahr took over serving for the Giants, things changed. Mesabi East collected four points off Sahr’s serve and all of a sudden it was a 10-6 Giants lead.
“We really started to settle down in that second game,” Baribeau said.
The teams then started to trade points in the game and the Wolverines took a 15-13 lead but that would be the last lead they would have in that game.
The Giants got the lead back and a pair of Gianna Lay ace serves made it a 20-16 Mesabi East lead. The Wolverines fought to stay in the game but a Marta Forsline kill put the Giants one point away from the game.
Again, the Wolverines added one more point before the Giants added the winning point to tie the match up at 1-1.
Game three was another back and forth affair.
The teams traded points until the Giants went on a four point run to take a 12-8 lead, forcing Rock Ridge to take a time out.
Coming out of the time out, the Wolverines battled their way back into the game and actually took a 15-14 lead before their starting senior setter Macy Westby twisted her ankle.
“That really hurt us,” Wolverines coach Amy Kvaternik said.
Rock Ridge then had Freshman Brooklyn Smith in the game to set.
“Brooklyn came in and really did a great job,” Kvaternik said.
The Giants collected some late points in the game and took the set 25-17 to grab a 2-1 lead.
Game four was all Rock Ridge at the start.
The Wolverines grabbed an 8-4 lead when Benner and Dahl were at the net and coming up with some big blocks.
The Giants battled their way back into the game and tied the game at sixteen before taking the lead 19-17, looking to put the match away.
But the Rock Ridge front row was not going to let the Giants get away that easy.
With the Wolverines leading 23-22, a Westby kill and Dahl tip tied the match at 2-2 and forced the deciding Game 5.
“Both teams were battling out there,” Kvaternik said. “It was fun to watch.”
The teams traded points to start the final game. The last time the game was tied was at 9-9.
The Giants then got a pair of points off the serving of Maija Hill and a pair of tips from Sahr put them two points from victory.
A Sarh Kill made it a 14-10 game and she ended the contest with a kill that gave the Giants the win.
“We fought hard tonight and I’m proud of them,” Baribeau said. “Both teams left it all out there tonight.”
Hill ended the night with 12 kills and 13 digs while Lay added 11 kills and seven ace serves.
Allie Lamppa collected 8 ace serves and 39 set assists.
Mesabi East will host a tournament today, while Rock Ridge travels to Greenway on Monday.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 2,
Mesabi East Area 1
WALKER — The Mesabi East Area girls’ soccer team trailed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley by just one, but couldn’t find a way to knot things up as they fell 2-1 Thursday.
No further information was provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
