AURORA — Looking at the Mesabi East softball lineup, there’s plenty to look forward to with a large majority of last year’s team returning for this season.
First-year head coach Matt Zimmer hopes that solid pitching, good defense and a chance for some power hitting should help the Giants win some games this season.
Mesabi East will look to contend with the loss of outfielder Kansas Neari and catcher Steph Zimmer. Outside of that, there’s some experience on the diamond.
Jasmine Heikkila returns as the Giants starting pitcher with Bethany Polla, McKenzie Pokorny and Kaitlynn James returning to shore up the infield. Hannah Williams will anchor the outfield with Brittany Drewes also expected to be a strong contributor.
Zimmer says there’s plenty of others on this year’s roster that should see time on the field including Adeline Butzke, Kyra Skelton, Greta Levelwind, Natalie, LaPrairie, Livia Takanen, Ashley Fossell, Summer Cullen and Grace Paul.
Zimmer believes the infield experience as well as Heikkila in the circle should be one of the team’s biggest strengths.
“We’re strong up the middle defensively and we should get consistent pitching from Jasmine,” Zimmer said. “There’s some potential for power hitting as well.”
Zimmer hopes to bring the greener players up to speed as the team begins to get more time outside.
“We need to develop depth in our underclassmen and improve our communication and game sense.”
While the weather has been less than cooperative so far, the Giants are fortunate enough to have a turf field that allows them to see some time outdoors. On the season as a whole, Zimmer’s outlook is positive.
“We are optimistic about the upcoming season. It will definitely be a challenging season given the weather and field conditions. We are returning some good talent and have some up and coming prospects. We are looking forward to a competitive schedule and building our team balance throughout the season, building to a peak performance going into the playoffs.”
Ultimately, winning softball games would be a solid measure of success, with Zimmer hoping the team finishes above .500 in the record books and advances further in the playoffs than in past years.
