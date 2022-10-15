AURORA — After walking away from last week’s game with a tough loss to Rush City, the Mesabi East football team knew they needed to turn things around with two games left in the regular season.
That turnaround started Friday night against North Woods as the Giants scored on the first play from scrimmage and never looked back on their way to a 42-6 victory.
With starting quarterback Henry Depew out sick for the Giants, sophomore Landon Luke stepped up to the plate and delivered immediately for Mesabi East. Starting their first drive on their own 47, Luke aired it out on the first play and connected with Carter Steele downfield.
Steele had his only defender beat and hauled the catch in for a touchdown. Dakota Kruse kicked the extra point and Mesabi East led 7-0 with 15 seconds taken off the clock.
That would be the first of many successes for Luke in the contest. While it was his only touchdown pass, Luke calmed any doubts there may have been when the Giants found success throwing the ball on first down.
Mesabi East head coach Chris Grams had praise for the sophomore in his second start this year.
“He started the game at Greenway earlier in the year so he had a little bit of experience but he did well for us,” Grams said. “He was very poised. He took the offense down the field and we know he can throw the ball. Carter got underneath a very nice pass from him and that kick-started the whole thing for us.”
North Woods senior running back Jared Chiabotti had runs of six and nine yards to start the Grizzlies’ first drive, but Mesabi East quickly shut that down. Going for it on fourth down inside Giants territory, North Woods quarterback Jonah Burnett tossed one to Chiabotti, but the pair didn’t connect as the Grizzlies turned the ball over on downs.
Mesabi East started their next drive on their own 38. Luke held on to the ball for a big second-down run that put the Giants in Grizzlies territory. Ethan Murray then picked up 11 yards with a big run that moved the chains once more. After a loss of six on the next play, Luke went back to the air and connected with Carter Steele, who made up the lost ground and then some with a 26-yard gain that took Mesabi East inside the North Woods 20.
A play later and it was Kruse who scored the next touchdown, hauling it in from 18 yards. After the extra point, it was 14-0 Giants.
North Woods’ next drive didn’t go very far and then ended in disaster. On fourth and seven from the Grizzlies 37, a punt from Anevay Goodsky-Spears was blocked by Kruse. The Giants recovered on the 12 and immediately punched it in with Cooper Levander scoring on the first play of the drive, 21-0.
North Woods’ next drive again was short lived, but they did manage to get the punt off, letting Mesabi East take over on the Grizzlies 41. It didn’t seem to matter where they were on the field though as the Giants capitalized immediately with Ethan Murray breaking free on the first play of the drive for a 41-yard touchdown run. Kruse’s extra point was good and it was 28-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
The Grizzlies got a three-and-out on defense to put an end to Mesabi East’s first drive of the second quarter, but couldn’t convert on their own offensive possession.
The Giants got their last score of the first half on the following drive and needed only two plays to make it happen. After a short one-yard run by Levander, Levander took the handoff again on second down and broke free at midfield, running in the score from 54 yards out to make it 35-0 after the Kruse kick. That score held until halftime.
Mesabi East got their last score of the game on their first drive of the second half. A drive that started at midfield was capped off by a nine-yard run from Kruse that made it 42-0 after he nailed the extra point.
North Woods’ Olin Nelson took over the bulk of the running duties for the Grizzlies in the second and was eventually rewarded for it, finding his way into the end zone from 26 yards out in the fourth quarter to get North Woods on the board.
That’s all the Giants defense gave up, however, as Mesabi East came away with the decisive win they wanted after their one-point loss to Rush City the week before. Coming into this game, Grams had hoped his team would take the positives from that game into this one and by all accounts they did.
“We had a lot of positives after looking at the tape,” Grams said. “Last week the offense was moving the ball down the field and we started off hot and I think we carried that into this week. We were throwing the ball on first down which we never do and we put points on the board right away.
“The offense moved the ball and the defense played hard. It was senior night for these guys, their last home game, so for them to come out and play hard and play to their potential, that’s what you want to see.”
With praise for Luke as well as the rest of the backfield, Grams also had nice things to say about Mesabi East’s offensive line and called the win a total team effort.
“Ethan Murray had a big run, Cooper Levander had a big run and Dakota had a couple touchdowns. Every guy in the backfield had a great game so I’m pretty impressed with them. It starts with the offensive line and they made some nice holes so give them credit too.”
Bringing in a number of inexperienced players to the line this season, Grams says the unit’s growth week over week has been impressive.
“For some of these guys, they never had any experience on the line before the season started so they knew they had a tough job. They’re figuring it out and doing what they need to do to be successful. We might not have the biggest guys but we have smart guys and we’re making better plays every week. Hopefully we can carry that into next week.”
While there were plenty of standouts for the Giants, Grams noted the impressive play of Kruse, who went 6-6 on PATs while also booting nearly every kickoff Mesabi East had inside the North Woods 20.
“We were just joking in the huddle, but I don’t think we’ve ever kicked six extra points in an entire season let alone a single game. Dakota, he’s accurate so as long as you give him a chance, he can make those kicks. It’s nice we can always count on him on kickoffs and when he’s kicking the extra points, it’s nice to know you can put seven on the board instead of six.”
With their final regular season game slated for this Wednesday at Hinckley-Finlayson, the Giants know they need to win again if they hope to secure a first-round home playoff game. For now, Grams says his team gets to enjoy Friday’s win.
“We’ll break down the film and look at Hinckley. We know what we need to do and that’s execute on offense and then toughen up on defense. The defense is getting better and better and they’re fun to watch out there. For now, we can let these guys enjoy it and have fun on senior night.”
NW 0 0 0 6 — 6
ME 28 7 7 0 — 42
First Quarter
ME: Carter Steele 53 pass from Landon Luke (Dakota Kruse kick)
ME: Kruse 8 run (Kruse kick)
ME: Cooper Levander 12 run (Kruse kick)
ME: Ethan Murray 41 run (Kruse Kick)
Second Quarter
ME: Levander 54 run (Kruse kick)
Third Quarter
ME: Kruse 9 run (Kruse kick)
Fourth Quarter
NW: Olin Nelson 26 run (pass fail)
