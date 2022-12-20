JIMMY LAINE
AURORA — The young Mesabi East boys’ basketball team ran into an experienced Moose Lake/Willow River on Tuesday night.
The Rebels hit some big shots in the first half and coasted to an 84-32 win over the Giants.
“We are a young and inexperienced squad and it shows,” Mesabi East coach Erik Skelton said. “But I have to give these kids some credit. Thay work hard and are willing to be coached.”
The Rebels raced out to an early 14-4 lead in the first half when Nolan Nelson played some tough defense that led to a pair of steals and some easy layups.
The Giants cut the Rebels lead when sophomore Cameron Jones made a pair of buckets.
But Moose Lake/Willow River then went on a 12-2 run to open up the lead back up, 25-10..
“A lot of times on defense we are beating ourselves,” Skelton said. “One player is not in the right position on defense and it leads to an easy basket for the offensive team.”
Jones hit another basket to stop the Rebels scoring streak. Moose Lake/Willow River then went on another eight point scoring run to make it a 35-12 contest. The Rebels continued to hit some big shots and went into the locker room at the half, leading 50-19.
“We talked in the locker room at the half,” Skelton said. “We had 20 turnovers in the half. It’s hard to stay close when you give the ball away that many times.”
The Rebels picked up in the second half right where they left off in the opening half, starting with a 15-6 scoring run.
Hayden Sampson stopped the Rebels run with a short bucket but that was as close as the Giants were going to get. Nelson poured in six quick points and at the nine minute mark, the game was put in running time.
Time ran out on the Giants and the Rebels took home the big win. Jones ended the game with 14 points to lead the Giants while Nelson ended the contest with 16 to lead the Rebels.
Next up for the Giants is a home game against International Falls on Thursday.
“I think we match up pretty well against them,” Skelton said. “We just need to come out and play our game and let things happen on the court.”
MLWR 50 34 — 84
ME 19 13 — 32
Moose Lake/Willow River: Owen Loew 9, Jayden Alleman 12, Luke Dewey 7, Nolan Nelson 16, Jimmy Walker 12, Layne Radzak 2, Eli Youngs 10, Aiden Larson 1, Adam Neumann 10, Randy Hartman 4; Three pointers: Youngs 2; Free throws: 13-24; 11; Total fouls: Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Brody Heinen 2; Cameron Jones 14, Colin Anderson 2, Cooper Sickel 2, Hayden Sampson 12; Three pointers: none; Free throws: 8-10; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Heinen.
