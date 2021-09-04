Giants to take advantage of height at the net

AURORA — Mesabi East returns four seniors, who will lead a strong lineup this year for the Giants.
Those seniors are middle blocker Lindsey Baribeau, outside hitter Kora Forsline, libero Alexa Fossell and Kaitlynn James.
Baribeau, who comes in at 6-feet tall, led Mesabi East in kills, blocks and ace serves last season and is now progressing to play back row this season, which adds a big back row attack, said head coach Sara Baribeau.
Forsline measures 6 feet, 2 inches and “has a huge approach. She is a smart hitter who sees the court well. She always seems to be able to find the holes,’’ said coach Baribeau.
Alexa Fossell is a “libero who commands the court. She’s a strong leader and is as aggressive at serve as she is digging,’’ the coach stated.
“Kaitlynn James is my most versatile player. She can play any position we need including setter. We are hoping to keep her as a passer and hitter this year instead of setting. She makes passing the ball look easy and effortless.’’
In the sophomore ranks, Maija Hill and Allie Lamppa will also be key returners for the Giants.
Middle blocker Maija Hill returns as a sophomore as a starter. “She is aggressive at the net,’’ Baribeau said. “She brings a great energy to the court.’’
Setter Allie Lamppa is ready this year to lead our team in setting, the coach said. “She has great hands and has improved her court movement since previous years. She is definitely becoming a good leader and moves the ball around well to all hitters.’’
Other starters include Bella Routsalainen, a right side hitter, who “will help complete our front row. She is tall, strong and has a great arm swing.’’
Others expected to contribute include:
Junior Gianna Lay, a strong outside hitter “who has a dynamic, powerful approach from the outside,’’ Baribeau said.
Juniors Olivia Sahr (outside hitter) and Hannah Sahr (middle blocker) are “both versatile players who have the flexibility to play almost any front row position. We will also depend on them for back row help.’’
Junior Bethany Polla will help set when needed but is also hoping to contribute as a right side hitter or back row player, while junior Alexa Undeland will focus on helping the Giants’ back row as a defensive specialist.
The freshman class brings Michaela Levander, who is just coming off a first-week injury. “She is working hard to recover so she can help as a left handed RH.’’
Overall, Baribeau is positive about what her squad brings to the floor.
“We are blessed with height and that should help our net play. My seniors are good leaders. They all have entered the season in shape and ready to play. Their competitive attitudes help set the tone in the gym for the younger players. I also have a versatile group of starters and non starters. Our girls can play multiple positions and fill whatever area is needed.’’
---
Mesabi East plays at International Falls Tuesday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.