Giants to rely on depth in chase for 4th straight 7A crown

AURORA — Winning three section titles in a row, the Mesabi East swimming and diving team returns a lot of talent once again, but will also need to replace some key athletes in numerous events if they hope to keep their streak alive.
Still, the Giants have plenty of depth and plan on contending with Grand Rapids for the 7A crown.
A big loss on the diving front, the graduation of two-time section diver of the year and three three time state qualifier Kailey Fossell sets Mesabi East’s diving back a ways. Fossell also was a medalist in the 100 backstroke and was a key part of the 7A section place 200 yard free relay team. Fossil is set to dive this year for St. Cloud State.
Another loss for the Giants came in the graduation of Lydia Skelton, a section champion in the 200 medley relay, the 200 individual medley, the 100 yard freestyle and the 400 yard freestyle relay. One of the most versatile athletes to come out of Mesabi East, Skelton is set to run cross country and and Nordic ski at St. Scholastica.
Mesabi East also graduated diving medalist Aalyiah Sahr and 200 yard freestyle and 100 yard butterfly medalist Adrianna Lehmkuhl. Lehmkuhl also took part in the 200 freestyle relay team that finished second at sections. She is set to swim for the University of Minnesota Morris this year.
While that may look like a lot of talent to lose, Mesabi East brings back plenty in seniors Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer and Siiri Hakala. Williams returns as the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke champion and was also a part of the section champion 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Meyer was the runner-up in the 100 yard breaststroke while also contributing on the second place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Hakala returns as a finalist in the 200 individual medley as well as the 100 backstroke.
Junior Adrianna Sheets, who medaled in the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle also has great experience in the relays, swimming on the section champion 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams.
The Giants will also expect strong contributions from multiple freshmen this year, including Adeline Butzke (500 freestyle medalist), Kyra Skelton (50 freestyle and 100 butterfly finalist, 200 freestyle relay runner-up) and Sumer Cullen-Line (100 backstroke medalist).
Mesabi East will also get help from seniors Rhys Ceglar and Izzy DePew, juniors Eily Blake, McKenzie Pokorny and Cameron Mattson, freshmen Kerbi Olmstead, Jaezreel Johnson, Aubree Skelton and Ashley Fossell and eighth grader Kiera Saumer.
Head coach Jon Isaacson says his team strength lies in their relays, but their depth and returning strength in events like the 100 backstroke (three medalists) will also contribute to their success.
In a reversal of fortunes, the Giants will need to work on their diving this season, after the graduation of Fossell and Sahr, along with their third section medalist choosing to not come out for the sport this year.
Isaacson expects his team to be competitive with most teams in Section 7A, with their eyes set on Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks have been in Section 8A the last few years.
The goal remains the same for Mesabi East: Create competitive swimmers at the section and state level, be at their best by season’s end and keep everyone happy and healthy.
