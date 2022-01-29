DULUTH — Area Nordic skiers tackled both freestyle and classic pursuit races Friday at the Duluth East Invite hosted at the Snowflake Ski Center.
It was another solid performance from the Ely Timberwolves with the girls taking second in their division (339 points) while the boys finished third (354 points).
Mesabi East Area finished sixth in the boys race (305) while taking ninth in the girls race (235).
Zoe Devine led the Ely girls, finishing with a combined time between the two races of 29:54.1. Devine had a freestyle time of 14:09 to go with her classic time of 15:45.1.
Phoebe Helms finished 12th overall with a combined time of 32:47.2 (15:14+17:33.2). Sydney Durkin was third for Ely in 23rd with a time of 34:53.9 (16:26+18:27.9) and Ava Skustad rounded out the scoring top four in 32nd place with a time of 35:57.7 (16:55+19:02.7).
Aubree Skelton led the way for the Giants on the girls side, taking 20th overall with a time of 34:31.2 (16:018:27.2). Mia Stark was 41st for Mesabi East Area with a combined time of 37:02.9 (17:24+19:38.9).
Hannah Ronning was the third fastest for the giants, taking 57th overall with a time of 39:26.0 (18:51+20:35.0). Lindsey Baribeau rounded out the top four for Mesabi East in 73rd place with a time of 42:15.9 (20:16+21:59.9).
On the boys’ side, Ely’s Gabriel pointer led the way locally with a sixth place finish. Pointer finished with a combined time of 27:31.8 (12:58+14:33.8). Teammate Micah Larson was not far behind in eighth place with his time of 28:18.0 (13:22+14:56.0).
Jon Hakala was ninth with a time of 28:28.5 (13:15+15:13.5) to finish third for the Timberwolves. Ely’s scoring top four was finished by Otto Devine in 27th place. Devine stopped his time at 30:23.4 (14:01+16:22.4).
Mesabi East Area was led by Carter Skelton in 13th place with a combined time of 28:48.9 (13:24+15:24.9). Connor Matschiner finished in 15th place overall with his combined time of 29:07.8 (13:34+15:33.8).
Aaron Nelson was 3rd for the Giants and 29th overall with his time of 30:41.6 (13:32+17:09.6). Cameron Stocke finished Mesabi East’s scoring top four with a 47th place finish with a time of 33:02.3 (15:18+17:44.3).
Area Nordic skiers will close out the regular season on Thursday at the Ely Invite. The meet is set to start at 9:30 a.m. at Hidden Valley.
