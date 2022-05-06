VIRGINIA — Mesabi East’s Sam Doherty shot a 45 as a trio of Giants snagged the top three spots at Thursday’s East Range Conference golf meet at the Virginia Golf Course.
Doherty, Maggie Lamppa (46) and Bella Ruotsalainen (47) were the top three finishes on the day and, along with Maggie Lamppa (sixth, 50) led the Giants to the win with a team score of 188.
Rock Ridge was second on the day shooting a 207. North Woods was third at 212. Northeast Range/Ely finished fourth (231) and Hibbing was fifth (234).
Hailey Tarr led the Wolverines’ second place charge, taking fourth overall with a 48. Emma Berg finished tied for ninth (52) while Britta Nordin took 15th (53). Mylee Young rounded out the Rock Ridge scorers in 16th place (54).
Rock Ridge co-head coach Kim Plesha said it was a fantastic first meet for her team that has waited so long to get out onto the course.
“We are thrilled to finally be back out there,” Plesha said. “Winter was way too long for our spring sport. There were so many smiles out on the course tonight and it was the first round of golf for so many of the girls. Some swung their drivers for the first time this season. Some scores were high but the scores will continue to get lower as our short season goes on.”
Senior Haley Bogdan and sophomores Tori Olson and Madison Dantes led for the Grizzlies shooting identical 52s to tie for ninth place. Morgan Burnett finished in 17th place with a 56.
Abby Koivisto paced the Nighthawks tying for fourth place with a 48. Careena DeBeltz tied for 18th with a 58, Maizy Sundblad tied for 22nd with a 61 and Danica Sundblad tied for 24th with a 64.
Hibbing’s Alison Trullinger led the Bluejackets team effort tying for ninth place with a 52. Ava Bougalis finished tied for 18th (58), Kate Toewe finished in 21st (60) and Allie Hagen finished in 28th place (68).
International Falls did not return a team score, but were led by Kelby Anderson’s 50, enough for sixth place.
Girls ERC golfers will be back on the course Monday at Virginia.
