EVELETH — Maggie Lamppa carded a 44 earned medalist honors as she led Mesabi East to a score of 222 and the win Tuesday at the East Range Conference Meet at the Eveleth Golf Course.
Rock Ridge — led by Azalea Ray’s 54 — took second place at 240 and Hibbing — led by Kate Toewe’s 51 — captured third place at 248.
North Woods’ Tori Olson recorded a 56 to lead the Grizzlies to a fourth-place finish at 256. Kelby Anderson of International Falls battled Lamppa for the win with a 46.
Toewe took third overall with her 51, while Ray and Izzy Depew of Mesabi East tied for fourth at 54. Allison Trullinger of Hibbing grabbed the sixth spot at 55, while Olson and Keirra Aasen of International Falls tied for seventh at 56.
Other Rock Ridge scores include: Sydney Spelts, 58; Rachael Lellegard, 61; Emma Berg and Mylee Young at 67; Amanda Johnson, 68; and Sydney Fitzgerald, 74.
