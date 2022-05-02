GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi East softball team saw plenty of time on the diamond on Friday, going 1-2 in their three games at the Iron Range Conference Tournament in Grand Rapids.
In their opener, the Giants fell to Chisholm 11-5. In their second game, they suffered a close loss to International Falls 3-2. They closed out the tournament on a high note, blasting Deer River 22-12 in five innings.
In their opener, McKenzie Pokorny and Bethany Polla led the way for the Giants as both went 2-4 on the day. Polla finished with a two-run homer and two RBIs while Pokorny had a double and two RBIs. Adeline Butzke finished 1-2 with two walks and two runs scored.
In the circle, Jasmine Heikkila took the loss, striking out eight and walking three over the complete game outing.
In game two, Polla led the way at the plate once more going 2-3 with a double and two RBIs. Butzke went 2-3 and Pokornyu was 1-2 with a run scored. Heikkila finished 1-2 with a walk and a run scored.
In the circle, Heikkila pitched six innings and struck out three. Despite the loss, Mesabi East head coach Matt Zimmer was positive about his team’s defense.
“It was our best defensive performance of the season,” Zimmer said. “Anchored by Kaitlynn James at shortstop.”
In their final game of the day, the Giants let the bats fly in their rout over Deer River.
James was 2-2 with a home run and a triple and five runs scored. Pokorny finished 4-4 with four runs scored and an RBI. Heikkila was 3-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Polla was 3-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored and Grace Paul was 2-4 with two runs scored.
Mesabi East will travel to Ely today for a game at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.