CHERRY — The Mesabi East Volleyball team shook off a tough first game against Cherry on Tuesday night and won the next three games to take the match 3-1 (19-25, 25-17, 25-22. 25-13).
“It was great to see how they put that first game behind them and came back ready to play our game,” Giants coach Sarah Baribeau said.
The Tigers opened up the first game, grabbing an early 10-9 lead and never trailing the rest of the game. They then went on a 5-0 run with Hailey Greenly serving.
The Giants got within two points at 17-15 but the Tigers earned a Claire Cushman tip at the net and used a Faith Zganjar kill to put the game away.
“We played a good first game,” Tigers coach LeAnn Adkisson said. “Offensively and defensively.”
The second game was a different story. The Giants raced out to a quick 5-0 lead to the tune of three Lindsey Baribeau kills.
Cherry stopped the run and picked up a second point on an Oryann Trucano block at the net. But Mesabi East kept going with a Kaitlynn James tip and a Baribeau kill suddenly it was a 13-9 Giants lead.
“We were doing some good things in the front row that paid off,” Baribeau said. “They were pretty tough in the front and we had to play our game.”
Mesabi East added to their lead, forcing Adkisson to take a time out. A Trucano kill stopped the Giants scoring run but back-to-back Baribeau kills put the game out of reach as Mesabi East won by eight points, 25-17.
Game three was a back and forth affair. Mesabi East raced out to an 11-6 lead, forcing Adkisson to take a time out but the Tigers were not going to just roll over.
A pair of Cherry points, followed by a Lauren Staples tip made it a three point game. The teams traded points until the Giants got an Ace serve from Maija Hill to go up by four, 15-11.
Cherry was able to score a pair of points to make it a two point game and forced Baribeau to take a time out.
“They’re a very good team,” Baribeau said. “We had to find ways past them and fix our mistakes.”
Mesabi East led 22-21 and added to the lead on a kill from Hill. They closed out the game on a Baribeau block at the net.
Game four was all Mesabi East. The Giants grabbed the lead in a 2-2 game and never looked back.
Hill and Baribeau kills made it a 4-2 game as the giants began to build up a lead.
A tip at the net from Staples helped Cherry out to cut the deficit to four, 9-5, but that would be as close as they could get. The Giants closed out the game with a Gianna Lay block and a James block, securing the 3-1 win.
“I like a lot of what we did tonight but there are still some things I didn’t like,” Baribeau said. “I really think we didn’t serve the ball well. We’ll need to clean that up.”
Baribeau led the Giants with 20 kills, four ace serves, four blocks, and 10 digs. Cora Forsline added 15 kills and 13 digs. Allie Lamppa dished out 46 set assists.
“We will start the playoffs next week,” Baribeau said. “We will get the draw later this week. I think we will start at home.”
Trucano led the Tigers with 11 kills while Staples added nine kills and 22 set assists. Claire Cushman chipped in with 20 digs.
“We are improving every game and that’s what I want to see,” Adkisson said. “Now we just need to get ready for the playoffs.”
