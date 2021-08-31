AURORA -- A pair of volleyball teams left it all on the court on Tuesday night in a match that went five games with Mesabi East slipping by Hibbing 3-2 (20-25, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11).
“Wow, that was fun out there tonight,” Giants coach Sara Baribeau said. “Both teams left it all on the court tonight.”
Hibbing coach Lauren Peterson agreed with Baribeau.
“That was fun to watch, to see a match like that this early in the season,” Peterson said. “It was a battle.”
Hibbing grabbed a 1-0 game lead on the strength of Kylee Huusko’s Kills. The senior helped lead her squad to eight points to grab a five point win.
“It was nice to get that first one,” Peterson said. “We came back nicely.”
Game two was also a battle. The Giants fell behind 14-7 after a Julia Flaten tip.
Mesabi East collected points and climbed back into the game on an Alexa Fossell ace serve and a Lindsey Baribeau tip, cutting the Bluejacket lead to three, 14-11. Another Giants point forced Peterson to take a time out.
“I had to take that time out to settle them down,” Peterson said. “They had to know that they still had the lead.”
A Baribeau block cut the Hibbing lead on one. The teams traded points until Mesabi East took their first lead of the game 18-17, followed by another point to make it 19-17.
The Bluejackets fought back to tie the game at 20 on an Arianna Jaynes ace.
The Giants fought back and took a one point lead while a Maija Hill ace made it 22-20.
Hibbing took one point back but a Fossell ace and Baribeau kill put the game away.
“That was a big win for us in that second game,” coach Baribeau said. “We came from behind and didn’t panic and it paid off.”
Game three was also a back and forth battle. The big turn in the game came when Mesabi East went on a 7-0 run to take a 21-17 lead.
The Bluejackets tried to stay in the game but the Mesabi East front row was just too tough and the Giants came away with the 25-20 win.
Hibbing fell behind early in game four but used some of their front row size to prevent Mesabi East from running away with the game.
“We fought hard out there,” Peterson said. “It looked like they were going to end it with that game but we battled every point and it worked out for us.”
Mesabi East had a 15-11 lead before the Bluejackets made their run. A Bailey Broker kill made it a three point game. Then an ace from Broker and another Hibbing point made it a 15-14 contest, forcing Baribeau to take a time out.
The teams traded points until the Blue Jackets collected a pair to give themselves their first lead of the game.
“They didn’t give up out there and that’s what you want to see,” Peterson said.
An Arianna Jaynes kill made it a five point Hibbing lead and a Jaynes block put them up by six, 22-16. The teams traded points and Hibbing tied up the match at 2-2 with the 25-20 set win.
Game five to decide the winner was a race to 15 points.
The game was like the first four with neither team wanting to give an inch. The squads traded points until Mesabi East took an 11-10 lead and never looked back on their way to the 15-11 victory to clinch the match.
“That was sure fun tonight,” Baribeau said. “Both teams left it all out there tonight and this early in the season is great to see.”
Hibbing was led by Huusko with 18 kills, while Bella Scaia had 21 digs and Zoe Kriske added 34 set assists.
The Bluejackets will face Proctor on Thursday.
Mesabi East was led by Baribeau with 18 kills and Hill with 11. Hill also collected 16 Digs. Allie Lamppa led the set parade with 39 set assists.
The Giants will now have a few days off and will travel to International Falls after the Labor Day holiday.
“We can use a little break,” Baribeau said. “I hope we come out ready to play next week like we did tonight.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.