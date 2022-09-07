Giants take first duel meet, dunk ‘Streaks 90-65

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming team took on their first duel meet of the season Tuesday and swam away with a win, downing Chisholm 90-65 in the Mesabi East High School pool.
The Giants grabbed wins in seven events, with four different swimmers coming away with individual wins.
In the 200 individual medley, Summer Cullen-Line won with a time of 2:47.63, beating out teammate Ashley Fossell by just under a second (2:48.52). In the 50 freestyle, Adriana Sheets was a winner, stopping her time at 26.27 to beat out fellow Giant Kyra Skelton (28.05).
Jaezreel Johnson was the top diver on the day, winning with a score of 165.15 to finish just ahead of teammate Gabby Sais (155.60). Mae Layman was the top backstroker, winning the 100 yard event with a time of 1:12.09.
Aubree Skelton picked up a win in the 100 freestyle, stopping the clock at 1:00.20. Finally, Adeline Butzke went the distance for the Giants, winning the 500 freestyle with a tiem of 6:19.72.
In the relays, the Giants were led by the team of Cullen-Line, Fossil, Sheets and Kyra Skelton as the quartet earned a win in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.14.
Chisholm picked up five wins on the night, including three in individual events. Tresa Baumgard picked up a win in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 2:18.71.
In the 100 backstroke, Greta Nelson was a winner with a time of 1:38.06. Finally in the 100 breaststroke, Emma Sundquist picked up eight points for her team taking first with a time of 1:28.66.
In the relays, Magie Nelson, Aunika Kempa, Zoe Halberg and Baumgard picked up a win in the 200 free relay with a time of 2:04.35. Finally in the 400 free relay, Kempa, Hanna Halberg, Sundquist and Baumgard touched first with a time of 4:37.70.
Mesabi East will be back in the pool tonight when they host Northeast Range/Ely beginning at 5 p.m.
Mesabi East 90, Chisholm 65
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Adriana Sheets), 2:05.14; 2, Mesabi East B (Adelien Butzke, McKenzie Pokorny, Mae Layman, Emily Blake), 2:13.76; 3, Chisholm A (Hanna Halberg, Emma Sundquist, Magie Nelson, Greta Nelson), 2:26.00.
200 freestyle: 1, Tresa Baumgard, C, 2:18.71; 2, Kiera Saumer, ME, 2:19.43; 3, Kerbie Olmstead, ME, 2:27.02.
200 individual medley: 1, Cullen-Line, ME, 2:47.63; 2, Fossell, ME, 2:48.52; 3, Cameron Mattson, ME, 3:00.05.
50 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 26.27; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 28.05; 3, Ella Larson, ME, 31.63.
1 meter diving: 1, Jaezreel Johnson, ME, 167.15; 2, Gabby Sais, ME, 155.60.
100 butterfly: 1, M. Layman, ME, 1:12.09; 2, Fossell, ME, 1:21.46; 3, M. Nelson, C, 1:22.52.
100 freestyle: 1, Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:00.20; 2, T. Baumgard, C, 1:00.36; 3, K. Skelton, ME, 1:00.58.
500 freestyle: 1, Butzke, ME, 6:19.72; 2, Delany Steblay, ME, 7:13.78; 3, Halberg, C, 7:13.97.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (M. Nelson, Aunika Kempa, Zoe Halberg, T. Baumgard), 2:04.35; 2, Chisholm B (G. Nelson, Gianna Caudullo, Lella Melbostad, Josie Baumgard), 2:25.24.
100 backstroke: 1, G. Nelson, C, 1:38.06; 2, Cheyenne Parr, C, 1:52.76.
100 breaststroke: 1, Sundquist, C, 1:28.66; 2, Z. Halberg, C, 1:45.06.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Kempa, H. Halberg, Sundquist, T. Baumgard), 4:37.70; 2, Chisholm B (J. Baumgard, Caudullo, Parr, G. Nelson), 5:32.51.
