COOK — The Mesabi East girls’ golf team picked up another ERC win on Friday, shooting a four-woman, nine-hole score of 198 at Vermilion Fairways in Cook.
Rock Ridge finished second (211), Hibbing was third (220), North Woods was fourth (225) and Northeast Range/Ely was fifth (244).
Mesabi East’s Maggie Lamppa and International Falls’ Kelby Anderson tied for Medalist honors after shooting identical 45s on the day. Izzy Depew was third for the Giants with a 46. Tori Olson of North Woods was fourth (48) and Rock Ridge’s Hailey Tarr rounded out the top five with a 49.
The Giants bolstered their team score with Sam Doherty’s 52 (seventh place) and Allie Lamppa’s 55 (tied for 12th place).
Azalea Ray was ninth for Rock Ridge with a 53. Teammate Mylee Young tied for 10th with a 54. Britta Nordin rounded out the Wolverines scoring in a tie for 12th with a 55.
Hibbing was led by seventh grader Blayke Swanger, who finished in sixth place with a 50. Allison Trullinger tied for 12th (55), Kate Toewe was 17th (56) and Hedi Rasch was 18th (59).
North Woods was led by Olson with Haley Bogdan taking 12th (55), Madison Dantes finishing 18th (59) and Morgan Burnett taking 21st (63).
The Nighthawks were led by Danica Sundblad in 10th place (54) while teammate Abby Koivisto was 12th (55). Northeast Range/Ely finished their scoring top four with Maizy Sundblad in 23rd (64) and Cylvia DeBeltz in 25th (71).
ERC girls golfers will be back in action at Hoyt Lakes on Monday.
