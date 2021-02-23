BIWABIK — The Mesabi East Nordic ski team had a close race Tuesday at Giants Ridge, taking on Duluth Marshall and Grand Rapids.
On the boys side, the Giants came away with the meet win with 377 points, just one point in front of Marshall (376) and two in front of Grand Rapids (375). The girls race was just as close with the Thunderhawks taking the win with 382 points and the Giants finishing second with 381. Marshall finished in third with 362.
Mesabi East was led by Lydia Skelton, finishing second overall in the girls race with a combined time of 28:34 (13:52 in the 4K classic race and 14:42 in the 4K skate race). Aubree Skelton was the next highest finisher for Mesabi East, taking home sixth with a combined time of 31:36.
Bella Thomas was the third fastest Giant on the girls side, putting down a combined time of 32:31 for seventh place. The Giants put two more runners inside the top 10 with Liz Nelson finishing eighth (32:31) and Kate Nelson taking home ninth (32:32).
On the boys side, Carter Skelton was the top Giant, finishing in fourth place with a combined time of 27:26. Connor Matschiner finished sixth for Mesabi East with a time of 29:17.
Aaron Nelson was next to finish in seventh, stopping his combined time at 29:25. Nick Kangas was the last scoring Mesabi East skier, taking 10th with a time of 30:24. Odin MacGregor ended his day in 11th, finishing with a combined time of 31:12.
Declan Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall won the boys event with a time of 24:09 while the Hilltoppers Lucy Campbell won the girls event with a time of 28:00.
Mesabi East and other area Nordic ski teams will be in action next Wednesday at the Section 7 Championships to be held at Giants Ridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.