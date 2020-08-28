Giants swimming returns key scorers, hopes to defend Section 7A title again

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swim team has won back-to-back Section 7A titles over the last two years. Now, there’s no guarantee that they will even see the postseason this season.
As of this writing, there is no word from the MSHSL on when, how or if the fall section and state tournaments will be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While limitations have been made regarding practices and competitions, the postseason remains an unknown for all teams.
For Mesabi East head coach Jon Isaacson, he’s hoping teams hear something sooner rather than later.
“Things sure are different right now,” Isaacson said. “Practices are going well but we’re just hoping something happens by the end of the season so we can have some kind of section meet. That’s all still up in the air right now.”
With or without a postseason this year, Isaacson knows his squad has some big shoes to fill. The Giants lost Grace Brunfelt, Hannah Mattson and Hannah Nygaard to graduation. With all three being state qualifiers, Mesabi East will have some points to make up on the scoreboard.
“Just in the individual events, they counted for over 60 points for us at the section meet. We’re really going to miss them but we have a good group coming back.”
Seniors this year returning for the Giants are Kailey Fossell, best known for finishing fourth last year in diving; Adrianna Lehmkuhl, 200 meter freestyle medalist and state relay participant and Lydia Skelton, state relay participant and missed out on qualifying for state in the individual medley by one hundredth of a second.
They’ll be joined by Aaliyah Sahr, a senior just joining the program this year. Sahr plans on diving for the Giants.
Also a big part of this year’s squad will be the junior class. Siiri Hakala returns after qualifying for state in the 100 backstroke. Kylie Meyer was on the medley relay team that went to state in 2019 and finished third at sections in the 100 breaststroke. Emma Williams returns as the 100 backstroke section champion. They’ll also be joined by Alexa Fossell, who will be diving.
Two junior swimmers in Lauren Beyer and Hannah Williams will be rejoining the team as managers this year,
Sophomore Emily Beyer will be diving for the Giants this year. Sophomore Emily Blake will also be returning after making the section finals in the 500 freestyle last season. Isaacson expect Blake to also compete in the individual medley. They’ll be joined by Adrianna Sheets who medaled at sections in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and was a part of the 200 freestyle relay team that broke a team record last season.
The underclassmen this year include freshman McKenzie Pokorny, eighth grader Summer Cullen-Line and Kyra Skelton. They’ll be joined by a large swath of other underclassmen who Isaacson says have been impressing early on.
Isaacson’s coaching staff remains largely the same along with one new addition. He’ll be joined by assistant coaches Terri Layman and Norma Jean Jofs, diving coach Dave Setnicker and new assistant coach Isaac Lang, a former Mesabi East swimmer that recently graduated from Gustavus.
A noticeable change in this year’s team is the number of girls coming out that are interested in the diving portion of the sport. Isaacson says some of the credit for the resurgence in popularity can be given to Kailey Fossell and her success at state.
“I think they see Kailey do really well and it makes them want to do it. They see her success and think that would be fun for them too. There is definitely a renewed interest. When you have someone like Kailey who is that talented and just a great kid to be around, more people are going to want to be like her.”
With the season being shortened and meets being limited to just two teams, Isaacson is worried about the potential for swimmers to not have as much wiggle room when it comes to trying out multiple events.
“We try to move people around a bit during the season. We try not to make assumptions on what they’d be best in but sometimes you make some really great discoveries by just having someone try something new. With the schedule being shorter, we’ll have to condense our season plan when it comes to getting everyone ready for the postseason. We always try to be swimming our best by the time sections and state roll around but this year things will be different even if we do have those meets.”
When it comes to ideas for a possible section or even state meet, Isaacson suggested a virtual meet where teams would swim in their own pools and record times to be submitted.
“We just want a chance to defend the section title. I’m hoping at the very minimum we can have some kind of a virtual meet. It won’t be as exciting as a real meet but it would be disappointing to end the season without any kind of conclusion.”
With many things up in the air and teams playing things by ear, Isaacson says that, overall, the program has to take things day by day.
“It’s just wait and see right now. Hopefully everyone an stay healthy and we can finish our season. You hear about these other programs that have to shut down because kids get sick or test positive and we don’t want that to be us. We have to be as careful as we can.”
