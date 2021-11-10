Giants swimming eying strong start at 7A prelims

AURORA — The Mesabi East swimming and diving team has won the Section 7A swim meet for the last three seasons in a row.
While that streak will be in jeopardy over the coming days due to the addition of Grand Rapids into the section, the Giants are still excited to put down some fast times and hopefully punch quite a few tickets to state with the Section 7A prelims kicking off today at Duluth’s Lincoln Park Middle School.
Mesabi East head coach Jon Isaacson said his squad of girls are excited to swim in a top-notch facility like the one in Duluth with 10 other teams in attendance and stands packed full of spectators.
“The fact that we’ll have lots of teams there along with all the spectators makes for a much higher level of excitement,” Isaacson said. “It helps out in just about every way you can imagine to have a packed house.”
Last year’s section meet was split into three separate sites to limit the amount of people in one space. Times were combined from all three locations to determine the finishes in each event.
This year, it’ll all be in one place at the Duluth pool, a place Isaacson said his girls love to swim.
“They really enjoy it when we have meets there. It’s a very nice pool and all of our kids are very happy to swim there. It’s really a great facility. It’s not too crowded, lots of deck space and great room for spectators. And it’s a fast pool so it’s really just a nice facility to swim in.”
The top 16 swimmers will advance from today’s prelims to Saturday’s finals. The top eight of those 16 are in contention for medals and the best two will qualify for the state meet.
Emma Williams looks to be in the best spot for advancing to state, entering the meet seeded second in two events. Williams has the second best time in the 200 individual medley at 2:24.30 while she owns a time of 1:02.69 in the 100 backstroke.
Kylie Meyer will also look to have a strong day, seeded second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.56) while also bringing in a fourth-seed in the 50 freestyle (26.10).
Sprinter Adriana Sheets will hope to pick up a place or two in the 50 and 100 freestyles. Sheets is seeded third in both events with times of 26.06 and 56.66, respectively.
Siiri Hakala is the next best Giant according to the seed times, earning the No. 4 seed in the 100 backstroke (1:04.88) as well as the No. 8 spot in the 200 individual medley (2:34.86).
In the relays, Mesabi East looks ready to make a push with the 200 medley relay team seeded second at 1:55.83, while both the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.06) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:56.02) are seeded third.
In the 100 breaststroke, Izzy Depew will look for a medal seeded sixth (1:19.27), Summer Cullen-Line will shoot for a top eight spot in the 100 backstroke (1:09.87) seeded ninth, and Adeline Butzke will aim for medals in the distance events taking a seven seed into the 500 freestyle (6:05.02) and a 10th seed into the 200 freestyle (2:16.77).
“Emma, Kylie and Adriana have those pretty high seeds and I’d like to think they’re ready for some big drops in times to hopefully get to state. The medley relay is seeded second and we’d like to give Grand Rapids a good race in that.
“We anticipate getting a lot of girls into the finals and that’s always good with the girls we have.”
Isaacson says it’ll be difficult to see his five seniors take part in their last few races with Meyer, Williams, Hakala, Depew and Rhys Ceglar set to graduate after this season.
“This group of seniors now were ninth graders the first year we won the section so they’ve been a part of our team with all the success for a long time now. It’s going to be sad to see them go and it’s going to be a very different team next year.”
No matter the expected outcome for the next few days, Isaacson says his team is excited to show the section what they have.
“They’ve got a lot of energy and practices have been going really well lately. It’s been a fun time and the girls have been making sure they’re well rested for Thursday.
“You always are a little nervous wondering if you’ve done enough leading up to this meet. I think we have but we’ll find out soon enough.”
—
Below is Mesabi East’s lineup for today’s Section 7A prelims along with each swimmer’s seed.
200 medley relay: 2, Mesabi East, 1:55.83.
200 freestyle: 10, Adeline Butzke, 2:16.77; 14, Rhys Ceglar, 2:18.54; 23, Kerbie Olmstead, 2:23.91; 31, McKenzie Pokorny, 2:37.78.
200 individual medley: 2, Emma Williams, 2:24.30; 8, Siiri Hakala, 2:34.86; 15, Emily Blake, 2:39.66; 16, Izzy Depew, 2:41.44.
50 freestyle: 3, Adriana Sheets, 26.06; 4, Kylie Meyer, 26.10; 16, Aubree Skelton, 27.49; 17, Kyra Skelton, 27.62.
100 butterfly: 13, K. Skelton, 1:10.98; 15, Ceglar, 1:14.49; 16, Ashley Fossell, 1:15.08; 23, Mae Layman, 1:17.27.
100 freestyle: 3, Sheets, 56.66; 13, A. Skelton, 1:01.20; 19, Summer Cullen-Line, 1:03.58; 21, Olmstead, 1:03.69.
500 freestyle: 7, Butzke, 6:05.02; 9, Blake, 6:08.68; 23, Cameron Mattson, 6:52.21; 24, Annabella Besemann, 6:54.65.
200 freestyle relay: 3, Mesabi East, 1:48.06.
100 backstroke: 2, Williams, 1:02.69; 4, Hakala, 1:04.88; 9, Cullen-Line, 1:09.87; 21, Kiera Saumer, 1:16.00.
100 breaststroke: 2, Meyer, 1:11.56; 6, Depew, 1:19.27; 13, Fossell, 1:22.49; 22, Layman, 1:27.57.
400 freestyle relay: 3, Mesabi East, 3:56.02.
