PROCTOR — The Mesabi East boys’ swimming team took home nine event wins on Thursday as they cruised past Proctor/Esko 65-29.

Carter Steele and Cole Layman were double winners for the Giants with Mason Williams and Alex Leete also picking up individual wins. The Giants swept all three relays on the night. Proctor/Esko’s Jacob Gundry and Gark Plinski also earned individual wins.

