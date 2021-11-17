AURORA — As Jon Isaacson prepares his swimmers for the State Class A Meet, which begins at noon Friday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus, he sees a lot of potential.
That’s because the foursome of Kylie Meyer, Emma Williams, Izzy Depew and Adriana Sheets may have a chance to place at state.
Williams will be swimming in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, along with the 200 medley relay team with Meyer, Siiri Hakala and Sheets. Meyer will also compete in the 100 backstroke.
“Looking at the seed times, we actually have a chance to medal in the relay, if we keep it together,” Isaacson said. “Emma and Kylie have chances, too. This team rallies, supports and encourages each other. You can’t ask for more than that.
“The atmosphere here has been good. Everybody gets along. It’s a good group, so I’m excited.”
The medley relay, according to Isaacson, could go under 1:50.00
“Even one second would be a step up, but they could each improve by a half-of-a-second, so that would make us two seconds faster,” Isaacson said. “When we taper them, those effects last longer than one week.
“We won’t do anything tricky. We’ll have short practices to fine tune things, and we’ll keep them happy and healthy,”
Williams is seeded ninth in the 100 backstroke, so she has a chance to place in the top eight.
She has been a blessing for the Giants’ program, according to Isaacson.
“She’s the one that leads our practices,” Isaacson said. “Everybody else tries to stay as close to her as possible. She has a positive attitude. She’s ready to work hard. It’s great.”
Williams has an older sister, Megan, who holds the team record in the backstroke at 58.3.
Isaacson wouldn’t be surprised if Williams breaks that mark.
“I try to convince these kids that this is one of the fastest pools they will swim in,” Isaacson said. “She has a chance to break the team record. If she does that, she will win a medal. It’s her family culture. They expect their kids to do well, and they do.
“It’s also our team culture. When I started coaching, they weren’t comfortable with competing, but that’s changed.”
Meyer finally had a breakout season in the breaststroke.
“She had a great year,” Isaacson said. “She had been stuck in a plateau for three years, and this year, she dropped. She started doubting herself, but this year, she came in with a positive attitude and worked harder than she ever has.
“She was convinced she could do it. She had the support from the rest of the team, and her family. It was all about having that faith that she could do it. She had to believe in herself. If she was going to do it, it had to be this year. It was fun working with her.”
With all of that said, Mesabi East has reason to be optimistic about this appearance at state, but it goes deeper than that.
When the competition begins, the Giants will be supporting both Grand Rapids and Hibbing, who also have swimmers in the event.
“We’re in a better position to be swimming in the finals than most years,” Isaacson said. “Just about everybody down there has a shot at scoring points, not just our team. It’s our section against everybody else.”
