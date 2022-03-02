MINNEAPOLIS — All season long, the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team has been competing neck and neck with teams that have twice as many swimmers as they do.
With only a dozen swimmers to their name this year, the Giants day in and day out got better until they finally came into the section meet and surprised quite a few of the other teams on their way to sending five swimmers to this year’s state meet.
Starting Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center in Minneapolis, the Giants will look to cap off their season in the best way possible, by competing for medals on the state’s biggest stage.
Individually, Mesabi East will be represented by Luke Schroeder, the Section 6A champion in the 100 yard backstroke and by Carter Steele, the runner-up in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard freestyle.
In the relays, the 200 medley relay team of Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman and Steele advanced to state after taking second at sections, while the 400 freestyle relay team of Steele, Layman, Isak Schroeder and Logan Schroeder finished first in possibly the most exciting race of the day to earn their spot.
Captain of this year’s team, senior Logan Schroeder says the Giants were hoping to shock some of the other swimmers and figured they had done just that by the time the section meet was finished.
“Sections went a lot better than I think we would have expected at the beginning of the year,” Schroeder said Tuesday at the Mesabi East pool. “Being such a small team, I think a lot of other teams put us on the outskirts of what we could accomplish and then come Saturday, we showed them what we could do and I think it shocked a lot of people.”
Schroeder says the future even looks bright for the Giants, noting eighth grader Cole Layman who finished one spot out of the state meet in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
“Having a small, young team is definitely difficult but I think our relays are pretty big proof of what we can do if we’re all working together. Looking at someone like Cole, he just missed those cutoffs this year but next year he could be at the top of the podium stand.”
Competing in the backstroke along with the two relay teams, Schroeder is hoping to end his state meet with another medal after taking fifth in the event last year.
“I’m hoping I can place pretty high on the medal podium down there. It’s a close race all the way up until second place so hopefully I can climb my way up there.”
In two individual events, the sophomore Steele is hoping to get himself into Saturday’s races, reserved for the top 16. Looking back at the beginning of the season, Steele says he’s surprised himself with how much he’s accomplished.
“Two events makes me feel kind of nervous,” Stele said. “At the beginning of the season, I did not think I’d be going to state in two individual events. Hopefully I can swim well down there and keep going. Getting to Saturday would be pretty exciting I think.”
As for the relays, the Giants are excited for qualifying in two out of three and say those swims are some of their favorites.
“The relays are fun,” Steele said. “They’re pretty exciting. Knowing there’s you and three other guys all competing makes you want to go faster. If you all do well, everyone benefits from it.”
“It makes me work harder,” Isak Schroeder said. “Knowing I’m not the only one in the race and that others are counting on me makes me swim that much faster.”
Looking back on the entire season, Logan Schroeder says the moods of everyone on the team were much improved on the year before.
“Last year with Covid being such a big part of things, we missed out on a lot of big meets and weekend invitationals. Coming up to sections without having those big meets to help us made it a lot tougher to try and cut time. Getting to have those big meets again this year has made a big difference for us.”
—
Below are the Giants seed times heading into Friday’s preliminary swims.
200 medley relay: 13, Logan Schroeder, Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Carter Steele, 1:41.97.
200 freestyle: 20, Steele, 1:53.42.
100 freestyle: 17, Steele, 49.33
100 backstroke: 7, L. Schroeder, 54.29
400 freestyle relay: 12, Steele, Layman, L. Schroeder, Isak Schroeder, 3:23.74.
