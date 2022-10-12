AURORA — Adriana Sheets and Kyra Skelton each swam to a pair of wins Tuesday night as the Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team took down Rock Ridge, 101-84.
The Giants earned wins in 10 of the 12 events on tap at their home pool, sweeping the relays and all but two individual events.
Sheets earned her first win in the 200 freestyle, stopping her clock at 2:07.87. She later went on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 56.86. For Skelton, her first win came in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall at 27.67. Later, she swam to a first place finish in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 1:08.18.
The Wolverines got their first win of the night in the 500 freestyle with Samantha Bartovich crushing the competition with a time of 5:55.81. Later on in the meet, Rock Ridge grabbed their second win when Anna Heinonen touched first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:19.93.
Other wins for Mesabi East on the day include Mae Layman in the 200 individual medley (2:34.21), Gabby Saice in diving (182.65) and Summer Cullen-Line in the 100 backstroke (1:09.85).
In the relays, Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Skelton and Kerbie Olmstead won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:05.22. In the 200 freestyle relay, Kiera Saumer, Sheets, Layman and Skelton finished first with a time of 1:49.20. Finally in the 400 freestyle relay, Layman, Sheets, Olmstead and Emily Blake earned a first place finish with a time of 4:03.84.
Rock Ridge had numerous second place finishes on the day including Bartovich in the 200 freestyle (2:10.59), Heinonen in the 50 freestyle (27.96), Mia Stark in the 200 IM (2:36.73) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.40), Dani Logan in the 500 freestyle (6:09.16) and Maggie Gripp in the 100 backstroke (1:11.35).
Mesabi East swimming will be in action at Duluth East today. Both the Giants and the Wolverines will be at the Section 7A True Team meet in Hibbing on Saturday.
Mesabi East 101, Rock Ridge 84
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Kerbie Olmstead), 2:05.22; 2, Rock Ridge A (Maggie Gripp, Anna Heinonen, Hailey Pechonick, Amelia Kober), 2:06.92; 3, Mesabi East B (Kiera Saumer, McKenzie Pokorny, Emily Blake, Dallas Layman), 2:14.67.
200 freestyle: 1, Adriana Sheets, ME, 2:07.87; 2, Samantha Bartovich, RR, 2:10.59; 3, Adeline Butzke, ME, 2:18.07.
200 individual medley: 1, Mae Layman, ME, 2:34.21; 2, Mia Stark, RR, 2:36.73; 3, Cullen-Line, ME, 2:40.48.
50 freestyle: 1, Skelton, ME, 27.67; 2, Heinonen, RR, 27.96; 3, Maggie Koskela, RR, 28.60.
1 meter diving: 1, Gabby Saice, ME, 182.65; 2, Jaezreel Johnson, ME, 170.50; 3, Cally Anderson, RR, 163.65.
100 butterfly: 1, Skelton, ME, 1:08.18; 2, Pechonick, RR, 1:11.40; 3, M. Layman, ME, 1:11.47.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 56.86; 2, Stark, RR, 1:00.40; 3, Saumer, ME, 1:02.91.
500 freestyle: 1, Bartovich, RR, 5:55.81; 2, Dani Logan, RR, 6:09.16; 3, Butzke, ME, 6:09.75.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Saumer, Sheets, M. Layman, Skelton), 1:49.20; 2, Rock Ridge A (Heinonen, Stark, Kober, Bartovich), 1:51.46; 3, Mesabi East B (Olmstead, Fossell, Lily Larson, Butzke), 1:56.82.
100 backstroke: 1, Cullen-Line, ME, 1:09.85; 2, Gripp, RR, 1:11.35; 3, Saumer, ME, 1:14.62.
100 breaststroke: 1, Heinonen, RR, 1:19.93; 2, Fossell, ME, 1:20.57; 3, Maija Rantala, RR, 1:28.05.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (M. Layman, Sheets, Olmstead, Blake), 4:03.84; 2, Rock Ridge A (Elise Hoard, Pechonick, Stark, Bartovich), 4:11.38; 3, Rock Ridge C (Tayler Harju, Jaelyn Parks, Paige Robillard, Allison Anderson), 4:20.67.
