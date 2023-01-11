AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving captured 11 of 12 event wins on Tuesday as they swam past Superior 102-81.

The Giants were led by Cole Layman and Carter Steele, who doubled up on wins. Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Alex Leete and Aiden Johnson picked up solo wins as well with the Giants sweeping all three relays along the way.

