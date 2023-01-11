AURORA—The Mesabi East boys’ swimming and diving captured 11 of 12 event wins on Tuesday as they swam past Superior 102-81.
The Giants were led by Cole Layman and Carter Steele, who doubled up on wins. Zade Baker, Mason Williams, Alex Leete and Aiden Johnson picked up solo wins as well with the Giants sweeping all three relays along the way.
The Spartans’ Paolo Pagnucci was the lone winner for the visitors, claiming first in the 100 breaststroke.
The Giants opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay with Steele, Baker, Leete and Schroeder teaming up to put down a time of 1:55.10. Later on, Williams, Schroeder, Baker and Layman won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:42.87. Layman, Leete, Williams and Steele closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay, stopping the clock at 3:44.82.
Individually, Layman started his day with a win in the 200 freestyle, cruising to a first place finish with a time of 1:59.13. Leete was second at 2:06.48. Layman grabbed his second win in the 100 butterfly, touching the wall at 1:00.96 to beat out Pagnucci at 1:02.31.
Steele’s first win came in the 50 freestyle, outpacing the competition with a time of 22.83. He later went on to the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.90. Mesabi East’s Connor Feldt was second at 1:10.08.
Other wins for Mesabi East included Baker in the 200 individual medley (2:29.70), Williams in the 100 freestyle (54.28), Leete in the 500 freestyle 95:44.86) and Johnson in diving (160.55).
The Giants had one other second place finish on the day with Williams falling to Pagnucci in the 100 breaststroke. He posted a time of 1:12.75.
Mesabi East returns to the pool on Saturday at the Section 6A True Team meet in Hibbing.
Mesabi East 102, Superior 81
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Carter Steele, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:55.10; 2, Superior A, 2:01.14; 3, Superior B, 2:08.24.
200 freestyle: 1, Cole Layman, ME, 1:59.13; 2, Leete, ME, 2:06.48; 3, Noah Krrieg-Romig, S, 2:17.48.
200 individual medley: 1, Baker, ME, 2:29.70; 2, Evan DeMars, S, 2:41.56; 3, Ethan Trapp, S, 2:55.19.
50 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 22.83; 2, Joe Duzell, S, 24.76; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 26.82.
1 meter diving: 1, Aiden Johnson, ME, 160.55; 2, Dauncha Stauber, S, 128.45; 3, Wyatt Tischler,S, 128.08.
100 butterfly: 1, Layman, ME, 1:00.96; 2, Paolo Pagnucci, S, 1:02.31; 3, Will Monroe, S, 1:04.43.
100 freestyle: 1, Mason Williams, ME, 54.28; 2, Duzell, S, 54.57; 3, Schroeder, ME, 59.11.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 5:44.86; 2, Nolan Bird, S, 5:50.50; 3, Connor Kittleson, S, 6:15.34.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Williams, Schroeder, Baker, Layman), 1:38.62; 2, Superior A, 1:42.87; 3, Superior B, 1:53.01.
100 backstroke: 1, Steele, ME, 58.90; 2, Connor Feldt, ME, 1:10.08; 3, Eli Benson, S, 1:11.12.
100 breaststroke: 1, Pagnucci, S, 1:09.52; 2, Williams, ME, 1:12.75; 3, Danny Schnell, S, 1:17.03.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Layman, Leete, Williams, Steele), 3:44.82; 2, Superior A, 3:57.65; 3, Superior B, 4:19.07.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesabi East 57,
Moose Lake/Willow River 33
AURORA—The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team followed up their overtime win over Chisholm on Monday with a more decisive one on Tuesday, downing Moose Lake/Willow River 57-33.
Marta Forslien dominated in the paint for the Giants, leading the team in scoring with 26 points. Alyssa Prophet added 17 for Mesabi East.
The Rebels were led by Hannah Roach’s 18 points.
Mesabi East (6-4) play host to Aitkin on Thursday.
MLWR 15 18—33
MEHS 38 19—57
Moose Lake/Willow River: Ellie Nielson 3, Hannah Roach 18, Madison Wasche 4, Izzy Witz 2, Jocelyn Mundell 2, Madeline Volk 1, Adelyn Szczyrbak 3; Three pointers: Nielsen 1, Roach 2; Free throws: 4-12; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi East: Gianna Lay 2, Alyssa Prophet 17, Olivia Forsline 3, Marta Forsline 26, Katherine Larson 2, Sophia Holsclaw 2, Allie Lamppa 5; Three pointers: Prophet 1, O. Forsline 1, Lamppa 1; Free throws: 10-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Duluth East 72,
Rock Ridge 57
EVELETH—The Rock Ridge girls’ basketball team couldn’t keep pace in the first half with Duluth East on Tuesday as the Wolverines fell to the Greyhounds, 72-57.
Anna Westby led all scorers in the loss with 22 points for Rock Ridge. Maija Lamppa added 18.
Duluth East was led by Sierra Fuller’s 19 points. Rachel Hagen and Sydney Zwak had 16 points apiece. Ashlynne Guenther finished with 15.
Rock Ridge (8-6) travels to Crookston on Friday.
DE 40 32—72
RR 29 28—57
Duluth East: Sierra Fuller 19, Ashlynne Guenther 15, Lilly Kyettel 2, Rachel Hagen 16, Maggie Winesett 2, Sydney Zwak 16, Kaitlyn Kuklock 2; Three pointers: Fuller 3, Guenther 1, Zwak 1; Free throws: 9-12; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Rock Ridge: Lexi Lamppa 4, Chance Colbert 2, Anna Westby 22, Maija Lamppa 18, Emma Lampap 5, Aleksia Tollefson 4, Morgan Marks 2; Three pointers: Westby 2, M. Lamppa 2, E. Lamppa 1; Free throws: 6-10; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 70,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 66
CLOQUET—The Rangers held a four-point lead over the Ogichida at halftime, but couldn’t hang on as Mountain Iron-Buhl fell to Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Tuesday, 70-66.
Jordell Brown led FDL in the win with 20 points. Jorden Brown finished with 17, including five made threes. Anthony Reynolds and Dannin Savage added 10 points each.
Nik Jesch led all scorers in the loss for Mountain Iron-Buhl. He paced the Rangers with 24 points. Asher Zubich added 14 and Josh Holmes put in 12.
Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-5) will host North Woods on Friday.
MIB 32 34—66
FDL 28 42—70
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 1, Asher Zubich 14, Cooper Salinas 5, Mason Clines 6, Josh Holmes 12, Nik Jesch 24, MiCaden Clines 4; Three pointers: Zubich 2, Holmes 2, Jesch 3; Free throws: 11-27; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Mi. Clines.
Fond du Lac Ojibwe: Jordell Brown 20, Anthony Reynolds 10, Makwa Bellanger 8, Jorden Brown 17, Chazz Martinez 5, Dannin Savage 10; Three pointers: Jordell Brown 2, Reynolds 1, Jordan Brown 5, Martiniez 1; Free throws: 7-10; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: Jordell Brown.
North Woods 99,
Floodwood 49
COOK—The North Woods boys’ basketball team picked up a decisive win on Tuesday, rolling past Floodwood 99-49.
No further information was reported to the Mesabi Tribune.
North Woods (6-4) travels to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Friday.
