INTERNATIONAL FALLS — A back-and-forth dual meet between Mesabi East and International Falls fell the way of the Giants Thursday night as they downed the Broncos, 89-87.
Needing at least a second and third place finish in the final event to win the meet, the two Mesabi East relay teams came through in the end to pick up the win for the entire team.
Logan Schroeder earned a pair of individual wins for the Giants, coming in first in both the 100 yard freestyle (51.70) as well as the 100 yard backstroke (1:01.47).
Jamie Hill also earned a win for Mesabi East, finishing first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.84.
Mesabi East also earned wins in both the 200 medley relay (Schroeder, Hill, Cole Layman and Carter Steele) and the 200 freestyle relay (Schroeder, Mason Williams, Hill Steele) with times of 1:52.92 and 1:38.64, respectively.
International Falls was led by Gavin Wilson, who finished with individual wins in the 200 freestyle (2:02.80) and the 100 butterfly (1:05.39).
Mesabi East will be back in the pool next Thursday when they travel to Chisholm.
Mesabi East 89, International Falls 87
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Cole Layman, Carter Steele), 1:52.92; 2, International Falls A, 1:55.56; 3, International Falls B, 2:22.41.
200 freestyle: 1, Gavin Wilson, IF, 2:02.80; 2, Steele, ME, 2:03.38; 3, Alex Leete, ME, 2:12.12.
200 individual medley: 1, Will Serrano, IF, 2:13.53; 2, Layman, ME, 2:30.09; 3, Isak Schroeder, ME, 2:40.80.
50 freestyle: 1, Anthony Scholler, IF, 24.59; 2, Jake Slatinski, IF, 25.06; 3, Hill, ME, 25.48.
1 meter diving: 1, Adrion Mannausau, IF, 159.90; 2, Dillon Rud, IF, 116.80.
100 butterfly: 1, Wilson, IF, 1:05.39; 2, Layman, ME, 1:07.38; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 1:11.21.
100 freestyle: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 51.70; 2, Serrano, IF, 52.98; 3, Colton Hollis, IF, 57.15.
500 freestyle: 1, Slatinski, IF, 5:33.16; 2, Scholler, IF, 5:50.44; 3, Steele, ME, 6:00.94.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East A (L. Schroeder, Mason Williams, Hill, Steele), 1:38.64; 2, International Falls A, 1:40.60; 3, International Falls B, 1:42.49.
100 backstroke: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 1:01.47; 2, Zade Baker, ME, 1:13.54; 3, Hollis, IF, 1:15.79.
100 breaststroke: 1, Hill, ME, 1:12.84; 2, Williams, ME, 1:16.07; 3, Josh Wherley, IF, 1:25.31.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 3:52.94; 2, Mesabi East A (I. Schroeder, Layman, Danny Knapper, Williams), 4:03.38; 3, Mesabi East B (Lucas Hoopman, Connor Feldt, Leete, Colt Long), 5:03.79.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.