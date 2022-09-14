TWO HARBORS — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team hit the road Tuesday and found success in the Two Harbors pool, downing the Agates 90-77 to earn a dual meet win.
Kyra Skelton was a double winner for the Giants with Mesabi East racking up five wins overall to go with plenty of strong finishes down the line.
Skelton’s first win came in the 200 individual medley where she won with a time of 2:42.45. Later, she claimed victory in the 100 butterfly, stopping the clock at 1:09.06.
Adriana Sheets also picked up an individual win for Mesabi East, touching the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:15.00.
In the relays, the Giants team of Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Mae Layman and Sheets picked up a win in the 200 medley relay (2:07.05) while the foursome of Kerbie Olmstead, Fossell, Addy Butzke and Cullen-Line later won the 200 freestyle relay (1:58.21).
The Giants also had numerous runner-up finishes on the day including Aubree Skelton in the 200 freestyle (2:17.2) and the 50 freestyle (27.81), Emily Blake in the 200 individual medley (2:55.25), Gaby Saice in diving (154.15), Fossell in the 100 butterfly (1:18.43), Layman in the 100 freestyle (1:02.85) and Lily Larson in the 500 freestyle (6:48.85).
In the relaysm the team of Kiera Saumer, McKenzie Pokorny, Blake and Larson finished second behind their own teammates in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:16.39.
Results for top three finishes in all events can be found below.
Mesabi East will be back in action Saturday at the Hibbing Invite. On Tuesday they’ll host International Falls.
Mesabi East 90, Two Harbors 77
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Mae Layman, Adriana Sheets), 2:07.05; 2, Mesabi East B (Kiera Saumer, McKenzie Pokorny, Emily Blake, Lily Larson), 2:16.39; 3, Two Harbors A, 2:22.39.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East B (Olmstead, Fossell, Addy Butzke, Cullen-Line), 1:58.21; 2, Two Harbors A, 2:02.31; 3, Mesabi East C (Pokorny, Lucy Berquist, Cameron Mattson, Delany Steblay), 2:12.98.
