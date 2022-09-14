TWO HARBORS — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team hit the road Tuesday and found success in the Two Harbors pool, downing the Agates 90-77 to earn a dual meet win.

Kyra Skelton was a double winner for the Giants with Mesabi East racking up five wins overall to go with plenty of strong finishes down the line.

