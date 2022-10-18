AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team used a strong attack at the net and some stellar serving throughout the match to come away with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-14) win over Two Harbors Monday night.
While she admits her team’s defense was a little inconsistent against the Agates, Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said the team’s offense flowed well and more than made up for it.
“I felt like we passed really well tonight,” Baribeau said. “Our defense was slow at times but we rebounded well. Overall, the passing was there so that we could set up all of our hitters. Bella [Ruotsalainen] was on fire tonight and our setter kept feeding her. Two Harbors couldn’t defend her when she got her whole hand on that ball.”
Maija Hill and Gianna Lay also put down some very tough-to-dig kills that the Agates struggled to find an answer to.
“They were swinging hard. That starts with that pass. If you don’t have that first touch there, it’s tough. We have a good setter that was moving the ball around and playing to their strengths which helped us out quite a bit tonight.”
The first set between the two teams bounced back and forth in the early points. Two Harbors’ Rachel Bopp put down a kill to make it 2-2, but Mesabi East’s Hannah Sahr responded with one of her own to take the lead back. Hill and Olivia Sahr each added kills during the early stretch before Bopp gave her team their first lead of the night with a kill, 7-6.
Ruotsalainen tied the game and then took the lead for the Giants
again with back-to-back tip points. She then added a kill for good measure to make it 10-9 with the Giants never trailing in the set from here
on out.
A tip and then a kill from Hannah Sahr extended the Mesabi East lead with Lay then tacking on an ace and Olivia Sahr putting down a kill to make it 16-10. Two Harbors couldn’t do much else for the rest of the frame as the Giants ran away with things, 25-13.
Mesabi East took an early lead in the second set, but Two Harbors stuck around for a lot longer this time. While an Allie Lamppa ace helped the Giants out to a 3-0 lead, Two Harbors’ Brooklyn Nelson won a tip point that kickstarted a short run for the Agates, 3-3.
A kill from Ruotsalainen and a block from Hannah Sahr put Mesabi East back in front. Hill later added a tip and a kill to make it an 11-6 game. The Giants kept a healthy lead until the 15-9 mark when Two Harbors made a run of their own.
Nelson and Hattie Edlund found a few kills from the front row while Kendal Radle served up an ace to continue the run. It didn’t take long for the lead to shrink to two, 16-14, forcing a timeout from Baribeau.
The short break seemed to get the Giants back on track as they built their lead back up to five and then held on to it to claim the second set, 25-20.
The Agates managed to maintain an early lead of their own in the third set, starting with a block from Delaney Nelson and an ace from Bopp that put Mesabi East down 4-1 in the early going. The Giants’ Lay responded with a pair of kills, as did Hill and the lead shrank to just one, 6-5.
Two Harbors responded with a block and an ace from Harper Powell. Jenna Marxhausen then added a kill. After an error of their own to go down 10-7, the Giants called another timeout to figure things out.
Mesabi East moved through a few more rotations and, after a Hannah Sahr kill, Ruotsalainen returned to the front row and put down two more to give Mesabi East the lead, 12-11. Lay then added a kill, the Agates committed an error and Lamppa served up an ace to force a timeout from Two Harbors, 15-11.
It was a short sprint to the finish line from there for Mesabi East as Hannah Sahr, Lay and Ruotsalainen found late points. Up 23-14, Olivia Sahr finished things from the service for the Giants, closing out the third set and the match, 25-15.
On top of their strong passing and attack in the win, Baribeau commended her team for their serve and starting off each point on the right note.
“Serving is something we’ve been trying to focus on. Our serve percentage hasn’t been what it’s needed to be in both games we’ve won and games we’ve lost. I’m really having the girls take a little bit more time to focus on their serve, it’s in control, they’re taking their time and tonight it felt like they put a strong topspin on the ball and Two Harbors had a hard time defending.
As the end of the season approaches, Baribeau believes her team is looking solid and building momentum as playoffs loom.
“I feel like we’re building momentum for sections. I think that should help us down the stretch.”
Ruotsalainen ended the contest with 10 kills for the Giants. Lay added seven to go with seven digs and two aces. Hill had six kills and seven digs.
Hannah Sahr finished with five kills, five aces, five digs and a block while Olivia Sahr added three kills and seven digs. Lamppa put up 27 set assists to go with four aces, Greta Levelwind had two aces and Alexa Undeland had 11 digs.
Ely 3,
Cook County 0
ELY — The Ely volleyball team took care of business once again Monday night, downing visiting Cook County 3-0 (25-10, 25-21, 25-8) to remain undefeated on the season.
Hannah Penke led the Timberwolves with 13 kills and 10 digs. Rachel Coughlin added nine kills, four blocks, seven digs and four aces. Kate Coughlin finished with six kills, two blocks, six digs and four aces.
Sarah Visser led in set assists with 20 to go with six digs and nine aces while Madeline Kallberg added 11 set assists, four kills and a block. Lilli Rechichi had five kills while Clare Thomas added four. Courtney Eilrich finished with six digs.
“We were really together as a team tonight,” Ely head coach Megan Wognum said. It was nice to see us start together and end together. These girls have grown so much throughout the season. When they play with passion, they are unstoppable. I am so proud of our season so far, and I can’t wait to see where we can go from here.”
Chisholm 3,
North Woods 2
COOK — The Chisholm volleyball team came into North Woods’ house Monday night and came back from two sets down to grab a win, downing the Grizzlies 3-2 (23-25, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19, 15-11).
Skyler Yernatich led for North Woods in the loss with 11 kills and 21 digs. Hannah Kinsey added nine kills. Addy Hartway had seven kills, two aces and 16 digs while Lauren Burnett finished with six kills, 13 digs and four aces.
Talise Goodsky put up 37 set assists to go with nine digs. Tori Olson had 10 digs, Karah Scofield had two kills and eight digs and Izzy Pascuzzi had two kills.
The Bluestreaks were led by Lola Huhta with 12 kills and 23 digs; Hannah Kne 30 assists and 13 digs; Ava Silvestrini 14 kills; Olivia Hutchings 12 kills; Jaicee Koehler six blocks; and Sloen Worlie 17 digs and eight assists.
