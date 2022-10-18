AURORA — The Mesabi East volleyball team used a strong attack at the net and some stellar serving throughout the match to come away with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-14) win over Two Harbors Monday night.

While she admits her team’s defense was a little inconsistent against the Agates, Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said the team’s offense flowed well and more than made up for it.

