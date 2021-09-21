AURORA — The pendulum between control and chaos swung mightily Tuesday night for the Mesabi East volleyball team. Taking on Deer River, the Giants were able to piece together enough consistency across three sets to down the Warriors 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-15).
Mesabi East ran out to an early 3-0 lead to kick things off with a Lindsey Baribeau tip at the net sandwiched between two Alexa Fossell ace serves. The Giants kept their arms swinging put couldn’t get their timing down as they hit into the net multiple times early to let Deer River back into the game.
Tied at seven, a kill from Kora Forsline and an ace from Allie Lamppa got the Giants back on top 9-7 but Deer River’s middle blocker Taylor Peck began to come alive and put down some kills to keep her team in the first game.
Up 15-14, the Giants strung together six straight points, three of which came on aces from server Kaitlynn James. Up 21-14, the Giants allowed just three more points as they closed out the first set with a block from Maija Hill and an ace from Baribeau, 25-17.
Mesabi East grabbed an ever bigger early lead in the second set, going up 7-0 in the opening stretch. During that run, James added another three aces to go along with kills from Forsline and Baribeau as well as another Baribeau block.
A service error ended the run but Mesabi East added another quick six points to take the 13-1 lead in the second.
Deer River wasn’t interested in backing off, however, as they took 12 of the next 16 points to trail Mesabi East by just four, 17-13.
During the stretch, Peck was doing it all for the Warriors, with multiple blocks stuffing the Mesabi East attack along with a few kills and tips of her own to keep her team afloat. Their lead threatened, Giants head coach Sara Baribeau took a timeout.
Later up 20-17, Forsline came up big for Mesabi East, putting down a block and two kills to give her team set point, 24-17. A kill and an ace from Deer River’s Nevaeh Evans extended the set, but a kill from Baribeau closed things out 25-19.
The third set was the most chaotic yet as the Giants failed to establish an early lead like they had in the first two. Point for point, the two teams found themselves tied at eight through the first 16.
From there, Deer River rattled off six straight points with two aces from Peck, a block from Evans and two ace serves from Hannah Edwards giving Deer River their largest lead of the night, 14-8.
Two errors from the Warriors let Mesabi East back in however, as the Giants capitalized with an ace from Hill and a kill and a block from Baribeau to make it a one-point game, 14-13. Evans then won a tip battle at the net but four straight Deer River errors capped off by a Fossell ace put the Giants back on top, 18-15.
On a five point run, the Giants sprinted to the finish line, taking the next seven points to close out the set with 12 in a row, 25-15. The final push saw a block from Baribeau, two more aces from Fossell, two kills from James and one final block to close out the match from Baribeau.
Baribeau led in kills on the night with eight to go along with five blocks, eight digs and an ace. Fossell dug up a team-high 15 balls to go along with three aces. Allie Lamppa put up 26 set assists to go with five digs and two blocks. Forsline added seven kills and three blocks and Hill finished with three blocks and eight digs.
With the game feeling like it had little sense of consistency, Giants head coach Sara Baribeau said her team kept it together thanks to their strong serving.
“It felt like each game was just going back and forth with little reason,” Baribeau said. “The pendulum kept swinging between us being in control and us lacking any kind of control. I think our serving was the highlight for us tonight. We served very well and the girls hit some hard spots tonight. When a team plays a little shaky, typically they don’t serve as well but our girls dug deep and kept the serve going.”
Most notably, the serving of James gave the Giants the buffer they needed to withstand the second set. Baribeau went on to call the senior one of the team’s most consistent in that regard.
“She’s been a great, high-percentage server and she’s had a high ace percentage as well. What you don’t see is the tough spots I’m giving her to serve and tonight I’d have to say she was 90-95% effective on those spots. Deer River was struggling with passing so we needed her to hit those spots and that’s exactly what she did for us.”
In dealing with the tough hitting and blocking of Peck, Baribeau said her squad struggled in the first two sets and before they began to figure things out in the third.
“We had to adjust our block. We just couldn’t find her when we needed to and we were giving up way too much of the court. In the third game, I told them to just cheat a bit and we set up our front row a little more staggered so we could close that block a little bit better.”
With each game presenting its own struggles, the Giants still managed to close things out in three. Baribeau says, mentally, her team will need to figure some things out if they hope to compete in tougher matches as the season wears on.
“It was a challenge for us tonight for sure. I saw a lot of frustrated looks. The girls were looking to each other to make a change and then that change wasn’t happening. It felt like our usual leaders and our usual voices didn’t have it tonight and in those situations you want someone else to step up and be that voice. We really struggled with that.
“Ultimately, we persevered. If you can push through when it's tough, that’s a good lesson for us to learn on a night like tonight. We had to let go of the errors and not be so hard on ourselves. We figured it out tonight so hopefully we can do that again in the future if we need to.”
Cloquet 3,
Virginia 1
At Virginia, the Blue Devils got a strong performance out of hitter Rian Aune, but it wasn’t enough as they fell in four sets to Cloquet, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18.
Aune finished the night with a team-high 15 kills and 15 digs. Elsie Hyppa finished with six kills and nine digs. Ashley Dahl added 11 digs. Macy Westby put up 22 set assists to go with two ace serves. Maya Carlson finished with 12 digs and five kills.
Virginia is back in action on Thursday when they host Hibbing.
