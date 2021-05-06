VIRGINIA — Mesabi East’s Maggie Lamppa fired a 79 Thursday to take medalist honors at the 18-hole Rock Ridge Invitational at the Virginia Golf Course.
Lamppa beat out Hermantown’s Callie Showalter by four strokes and International Falls’ Kelby Anderson by 10 strokes to score the top position. Mesabi East also took the team title with a combined score of 387. Hermantown was second at 404.
Rounding out the top 10 was Morgan Burnett of North Woods in fourth with a 94; Izzy Depew of Mesabi East fifth at 95; Tori Olson of North Woods sixth at 96; Keirra Aasen of International Falls seventh at 97; Azalea Ray of Rock Ridge eighth at 98; Izy Fairchild of Hermantown ninth at 99; and Hailey Tarr of Rock Ridge and Nicholle Ramirez of Greenway/N-K tied for 10th place with 100.
Also scoring for Mesabi East was Bella Ruotsalainen at 105 and Sammy Doherty at 108. Hibbing’s Kate Toewe led the way for the Bluejackets with a 106.
Third place’s Rock Ridge also had Britta Nordin score with a 104 and Mylee Young was just one stroke back at 105.
Rounding out the top four for fourth-place North Woods were Lauren Burnett at 116 and Abbi Shuster at 118.
Fifth-place Northeast Range/Ely was paced by Abby Koivisto with a 111, Phoebe Morgan with a 113, Anne Barich with a 114 and Alexia Lightfeather with a 115.
----
Team results: 1, Mesabi East, 387; 2, Hermantown, 404; 3, Rock Ridge, 407; 4, North Woods, 424; 5, Northeast Range/Ely, 453.
