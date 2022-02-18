AURORA — Cole Layman was a double winner for the Mesabi East boys’ swimming team as the Giants raced past Chisholm, 80-42.
Layman was one of five Giants that picked up individual wins as Mesabi East finished on top in seven of the 10 events scored. His first win came in the 200 freestyle, finishing first with a time of 2:01.87. He later went on to win the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:03.61.
Carter Steele was also a winner for the Giants, coming out on top of the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.14. Isak Schroeder was next to get a win, taking first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.45. Logan Schroeder then went on to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 55.55.
Connor Feldt was the final Mesabi East swimmer to win an individual event, taking first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:18.00.
Nathan Splinter and Carson Howard earned wins for the Bluestreaks. Splinter took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:47.08, while Howard won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:37.83.
In the relays, the Mesabi East team of Logan and Isak Schroeder, Zade Baker and Colt Long won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:06.70. In the 200 freestyle relay, Calvin and Nate Wangensteen, Dillon Splinter and Pace Yukich won the event with a time of 2:03.81.
The 400 freestyle relay was not scored.
Both teams will be back in the pool next Thursday for the Section 6A prelims in Grand Rapids.
Mesabi East 80, Chisholm 42
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Logan Schroeder, Isak Schroeder, Zade Baker, Colt Long), 2:06.70; 2, Mesabi East B (Danny Knaper, Connor Feldt, Alex Leete, Gavyn Ray), 2:19.14; 3, Chisholm A (Nathan Splinter, Carson Howard, Noah Verant, Nathan Wangensteen), 2:19.98.
