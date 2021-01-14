AURORA — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team won’t have much of a bench to work with this season, but they return one of Northeastern Minnesota’s most electric scorers to their lineup for the 2021 season.
Giants head coach Dan Darbo says, for one reason or another around 10 players that could’ve returned to this year’s program chose not to, meaning the varsity squad will be utilizing around eight players for most games.
“The unfortunate thing is that a lot of kids, for whatever circumstances, chose not to come out for basketball this year,” Darbo said Wednesday. Darbo speculates that around half the players that chose not to return did so due to COVID-19 and its associated risks. “Our numbers are really thin. The ones we do come back with, however, I think will make us pretty competitive.”
The one player on the floor from Mesabi East that no team can ignore is senior Hunter Hannuksela, who has averaged well over 25 points per game over the last two years. The 6-foot-4 guard is assuredly going to hit 2,000 career points this year and Darbo says teams will be coming prepared to handle him all season long.
“He can shoot the lights out and I think our team is going to go as far as he can carry us. He’s really improved his game over the last year, playing on an AAU team over the summer. We know he’ll be double teamed everywhere he goes so we’ll have to make sure the guys around him are doing their part every night.”
One key piece for the Giants will be junior Brayden Leffel, who returns after starting his sophomore season. Darbo expects Leffel’s long-range game to aid the Giants
“He’s an unbelievable three-point shooter for us. He has some starting experience already and we expect him to be a strong shooter for us on a team that has quite a few good outside shooters.
Another big piece returning for Mesabi East is junior Cody Fallstrom, who finished last season averaging over 10 rebounds a game. Losing about 20 points per game to graduation from last year, Darbo expects Fallstrom and Leffel to help make up for the lost scoring.
“We’re really expecting some points out of him and even more help off the boards. He’s really filled out this year and I think he’s going to impress some people. We didn’t lose a lot of scoring from last year so there’s no doubt we’ll find some of it in him and Brayden.”
Others returning with varsity experience include senior Eli Strle and juniors Kaid Kuter and Jack Ribich.
Multiple practices now under their belt, Darbo says the Giants are excited to get the season started after a good string of practices.
“The kids came in the first day and couldn’t wait. They’ve been in there early every day. The intensity has been there from start to finish and when practice is over, they don’t even want to leave. They’re all in on this year and they want to do it.”
In terms of their schedule, Darbo says going 26 to 18 games is unfortunate, but he was pleased at what games they were able to keep.
“We kept a lot of the AA schools on our schedule and we tried to keep it pretty tough on purpose with Crosby, Virginia, Proctor and Moose Lake. Those are some strong AA teams in our section and we wanted to keep it as tough as we could for the kids.”
The Giants open their season tonight in International Falls, a team that has provided Mesabi East with plenty of close games over the last few years.
“Over the last four years, we’ve had two buzzer beaters and three overtime games with them. Whenever we play them, it brings out the best in both teams and we’ve been on the positive end of a lot of those games. We know it’s going to be an exciting first game. That’s one of the toughest places to play on the road.”
Darbo says the Giants have to jump; through the same hoops as other teams when it comes to the late start to the season, as well as COVID-19 protocols, but one issue specific to them is their short bench and the importance of staying healthy.
“I probably have eight people I’m going to be rotating so everyone has to stay healthy and contribute. If we lose just one player, it’s going to hurt.”
Darbo says the team will also miss the large crowds usually present for home games, something both the boys and girls basketball teams are known for.
“We’ve always had great support. We pack the gym every night whether its guys or girls. Now we’ll be playing in front of maybe 20 or 30 people. That atmosphere always gets the kids pumped up and now they’ll have to do that on their own with no cheerleaders, band or fans to rely on. It’ll be interesting to see but we’re out here playing, and that’s the most important part.”
