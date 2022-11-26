AURORA—After graduating five seniors from his 2021-22 roster, Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting needed to see a number of players step up in the offseason.
From what he’s witnessed, plenty of his team have done just that.
“We had a nice summer of basketball,” Whiting said. “I think the girls have stepped up where they’ve needed to. They’re kind of still gelling yet and still figuring things out and how our rotation will work but I think we’ve had a good number of girls step up now that we’ve needed them to.”
Despite the large graduating class, Whiting expects he’ll have some depth on the bench this season and that’s given the Giants a confidence boost.
“That extra depth would be nice. There may be certain nights where my sixth or seventh player is the right person for the job and they have the best night of anyone on the court.”
The biggest loss was the graduation of six-foot-one forward Kora Forsline, who is now playing for D-II St. Cloud State. While his team will still have some height, Whiting says they’ll have to play a new style of game.
“We have to find somebody to make up those points that she scored. We aren’t going to get them back with just one person but by playing together we can get more scrap points this year. I think we’re a team that will be benefiting from a lot of putbacks, offensive rebounds and hustle points.
The Giants are helmed by three seniors in Elli Theel, Gianna Lay and Emily Beyer. Juniors Maija Hill, Olivia Forsline and Allie Lamppa as well as sophomore transfer Alyssa Prophet will all be key pieces for Mesabi East.
Looking at his seniors, Whiting says they’ve picked up right where last year’s five left off.
“They’re doing the things we expect from our seniors. We expect them to be role models and they’ve been doing that well. They have that good body language that you want your leaders to have even if they’re worn out or tired.”
A big strength for the Giants will be their continued length on the floor with Hill, junior Paige Vandervort and freshman Marta Forsline all standing tall for Mesabi East.
“The depth is nice but we have the height to go with it. That’s something that we’re looking forward to defensively with Hill, Forsline and Vandervort.”
Starting last year winning 10 of their first 12 games, Whiting hopes that his team can start strong again but find some consistency to keep things moving.
“We’ve talked about that and we hope to continue that. We’d like to get a little deeper in the playoffs this year. Last year we ran into Pequot Lakes in the second round and they’re as good as anyone and made it to state.”
In terms of the rest of the section, Whiting says 7AA won’t be a cakewalk this season, naming Pequot Lakes, Proctor, Duluth Marshall, Crosby-Ironton, Aitkin and Rock Ridge as solid teams to look out for.
Opening the season next week against Mountain Iron-Buhl, the hope is to play a steady game of basketball.
“We want to start with that steadiness. It’s Mountain Iron so you know it’s always tough. They like to score and pressure you on defense. They’re going to come out firing and it’s up to us to determine how we react to that. We want to go out and play the whole 36 minutes.”
