BY JIM ROMSAAS
MESABI TRIBUNE
AURORA — Logan Schroeder and Carter Steele each notched a pair of victories Thursday as Mesabi East swam past Chisholm, 100-57.
Schroeder picked up wins in both the 50 freestyle (23.44) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.53.
Steele, meanwhile, touched first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:17.88 and in the 100 freestyle by stopping the clock at 58.70.
Mesabi East also scored wins in the 200 medley relay (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Steel) with a mark of 1:55.93 and in the 200 individual medley when Hill took the gold medal spot in 2:36.95.
The Giants other victories came in the 500 freestyle with Alex Leete swimming a 6:38.05 and Gavyn Ray winning the one meter diving with 101.45 points.
Mesabi East’s 200 freestyle relay team of Steele, Cole Layman, Zade Baker and Mason Williams also came home first with a time of 1:46.95.
Chisholm got victories from Zach Quirk in the 100 butterfly (1:05.08); Brent Dragony in the 100 breaststroke (1:42.27); and their 400 freestyle relay unit of Nathan Wangensteen, Nathan Splinter, Noah Verant and Connor Masucci (5:12.97).
Mesabi East hosts Rock Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 26, while Chisholm swims at International Falls on Jan. 21.
Mesabi East 100, Chisholm 57
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East (Logan Schroeder, Jamie Hill, Isak Schroeder, Carter Steele), 1:55.93; 2, Chisholm (Carson Howard, Zach Quirk, Kilen Klimek, Nathan Wangensteen), 2:08.44; 3, Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Pace Yukich, Noah Verant, Brent Dragony), 2:58.89.
200 freestyle: 1, Carter Steele, ME, 2:17.88; 2, Alex Leete, ME, 2:24.27; 3, Danny Knapper, ME, 2:34.77.
200 individual medley: 1, Hill, ME, 2:36.95; 2, Cole Layman, ME, 2:41.20; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 2:46.34.
50 freestyle: 1, L. Schroeder, ME, 23.44; 2, Quirk, C, 25.38; 3, Mason Williams, ME, 26.58.
One meter diving: 1, Ray, ME, 101.45.
100 butterfly: 1, Quirk, C, 1:05.08; 2, Layman, ME, 1:10.34; 3, I. Schroeder, ME, 1:18.70.
100 freestyle: 1, Steele, ME, 58.70; 2, Klimek, C, 1:01.28; 3, Zade Baker, ME, 1:05.77.
500 freestyle: 1, Leete, ME, 6:38.05; 2, Knapper, ME, 7:16.51; 3, N. Wangensteen, C, 8:51.22.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Mesabi East (Steele, Layman, Baker, Mason Williams), 1:46.95; 2, Chisholm (Quirk, Howard, N. Wangensteen, Klimek), 1:53.96; 3, Mesabi East (Leete, Knapper, Feldt, Colt Long), 2:14.59.
100 backstroke: 1, Logan Schroeder, ME, 1:00.53; 2, Baker, ME, 1:16.22; 3, Howard, C, 1:21.44.
100 breaststroke: 1, Dragony, C, 1:42.27; 2, Yukich, C, 1:52.58.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm (N. Wangensteen, Splinter, Noah Verant, Connor Masucci), 5:12.97.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
E-G/ME 3,
Greenway 3, OT
At Coleraine, the Golden Bears fell behind 3-1 in the third period before rallying to tie the game and earn a 3-3 overtime tie Thursday night in the team’s season opener. Neither team lit the lamp in the OT session.
“I think we battled really hard,’’ head coach Jeff Torrel said, especially since a lot of the boys hadn’t played in a varsity game, there was a long layoff with only a week and a half of practice.
“They got down a little bit but came back really hard, which was good,’’ said Torrel. His club had the momentum heading into overtime, but couldn’t quite get another one to go.
Brandon Lind led the way for the Golden Bears with a pair of goals, including the game-tying tally with about one minute to play.
Torrel said, “He could’ve had four or five goals’’ … and “controlled the game most of the time when he was out there.’’
Torrel added that Lind was overshadowed by the seniors last season, but “now it’s his time. He had a wonderful start to this season.’’
Tommy Schlotec netted the other Golden Bears goal, while Gavin Skelton added two assists.
In the nets, Andrew Torrel backstopped the tie with 31 saves.
The Bears (0-0-1) take on state-ranked Hermantown Saturday at the Hippodrome in Eveleth. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Torrel said the game against Hermantown will be “a great early season measuring stick for us.’’
EGME 1 0 2 0 — 3
Greenway 0 2 1 0 — 3
First Period: 1, EGME, Brandon Lind (Gavin Skelton, Nick Troutwine), PP,5:53.
Second Period: 2, Greenway, Ty Donahue (Darric Davidson, Aidan Rajala), PP, :47; 3, G, Joe Herfindahl (unassisted), 2:51.
Third Period: 4, G, Coleman Groshong (unassisted), 2:49; 5, EGME, Tommy Schlotec (Ty Laugen), 5:31; 6, EGME, Lind (Skelton, Cooper Mattson), 15:59.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 7-9-6-6—28; Nathan Jurgansen, G, 11-8-5-5—29.
Penalties: EGME, 3-for-9 minutes; Greenway, 4-for-8 minutes.
