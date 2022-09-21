AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team raced their way to victory Tuesday night, downing International Falls 91-80 in their home pool.

The Giants took home six event wins on the night, beginning with the 200 medley relay team. The quartet of Summer Cullen-Line, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton and Adriana Sheets cruised to a win in the event with a time of 2:04.74. Teammates Kiera Saumer, Mae Layman, Emily Blake and Kerbie Olmstead took second for the Giants at 2:11.93.

