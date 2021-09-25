Giants soccer earns 3-0 victory over Huskies

AURORA — It was senior day at Mesabi East Saturday afternoon and the Mesabi East girls’ soccer team capped it off in a big way, winning 3-0 over visiting North Lakes Academy.
Emily Beyer led the way for the Giants with two goal while Paige Vandervort tallied two assists. The Mesabi East offense controlled play and fired off six shots on goal, converting three to take the win.
Elli Theel scored the first goal of the day to put Mesabi East up 1-0. Vandervort assisted on the play.
Later, Beyer etched her first goal of the contest to put her squad up 2-0. Vandervort again assisted on the play.
The final goal of the day was scored by Beyer with Jolie Stocke coming in with the assist.
Starting goalkeeper Kylie Baranzelli kept a clean sheet, saving three shots on goal in the shutout.
“The girls played their best game of the season,” Giants head coach Sue Bennett said after the game. “They passed the ball well and pressured their opponents throughout the game.”
The five Mesabi East Area seniors in Baranzelli, Isabelle Przbylski, Hailey Tarr, Madison Steele and Azalea Ray were recognized at halftime for their commitment to the program.
Mesabi East Area will play host to Esko on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.
