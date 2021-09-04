Giants soccer contends with heavy losses after 2020 season

Below is a look at both the girls and boys Mesabi East Area soccer teams.
---
Girls
Head coach: Sue Bennett, seventh year
Last year’s record: 2-7, lost in 7A first round
Key losses to graduation: We lost some key players to graduation last year. Emma Crum, Hannah Hannuksela, Lexiss Trygg, and Alina Vaydich. We also lost players who played soccer last year due to volleyball not starting until later in the season. Those players were Rian Aune, Kelsey Squires, Kaitlynn James, Maija Hill, Kora and Marta Forsline. We also lost Izzy Depew who went to swimming this year and Laura Holmstrom who moved. These losses will be felt this year.
Key returners: Include Kylie Baranzelli in goal, defenders Aleksia Tollefson, Jolie Stocke, Isabelle Przybylski; midfielders Hailey Tarr, Azalea Ray, Olivia Forsline and forward Madison Steele.
Others expected to contribute: Others that we expect to contribute to the team are defenders Lucia Carlson, Maria Berlin and Miley Young. They’ll be joined by newcomers Emily Beyer, Elli Theel and Paige Vandervort.
Season outlook and goals: Our goal for the season is to equal or surpass last year’s record.
Team to beat in the section: Soccer moved to three classes this year and we were placed in Section 7AA. It will be a tough section for us. Hermantown and Cloquet are the teams to look out for this year.
---
Boys
Head coach: Eric Nijimegni, first year.
Last year’s record: 5-7, lost in 7A first round
Key losses to graduation: We lost 12 key players who graduated last year.
Key returners: Seniors Gavin Benz, Jacob Undeland and Nick Troutwine. They bring good energy, good skills and good leadership for the younger boys.
Others expected to contribute: Everyone except four players are new to varsity. I expect everyone to contribute, to work hard and learn as much as they can as a team.
Team strength: Our team strength is togetherness. They work well as a team and they are good listeners.
Team weakness: Our team weakness is inexperience. We have a lot of new players to varsity but I am confident that they will work hard and I will see much improvement throughout the season.
Season outlook: This season, our playing model is based on not the result but our performance, which is how we want to approach each match. What shape we want to take when we have the ball and how we adjust that shape when we lose possession. Understanding our playing model and executing it during the game is one thing I’m looking forward to seeing during the course of the season.
Goals for this season: Our goals for the season are not just winning but to learn how to work with others, learning to play soccer well, and a better understanding of the game. Any win is a success and any loss is a learning opportunity.
