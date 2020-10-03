DULUTH — The Mesabi East High School girls swimming team went to Duluth Thursday and came away with a 106-80 victory over the Greyhounds.

Emma Williams was a double-winner for the Giants, winning the 200 individual medley in 2:26.90 and 100 backstroke in 1:02.84.

She also swam legs on the winning 200 medley relay team with Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton and Adrianna Sheets in 1:58.51, and on the 400 freestyle relay team with Skelton, Adrianna Lehmkuhl and Sheets in 3:55.75.

Individual winners for Mesabi East were Lehmkuhl in the 200 freestyle (2:11.00), Kailey Fossell in diving (189.15) and Sheets in the 100 freestyle (58:16).

Meyer, Fossell, Kyra Skelton and Lehmkuhl won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.52.

Mesabi East 106, Duluth East 80

200 medley relay — 1. Mesabi East (Emma Williams, Kylie Meyer, Lydia Skelton, Adrianna Sheets), 1:58.51; 2. Duluth East (Maari Rohrbaugh, Julia Zimpel, Clara Wodny, Teagan Rudstrom), 2:00.76; 3. Duluth East (Signe Kurth, Olivia Heisinger, Emma Danner, Grace Rubin), 2:09.04.

200 freestyle — 1. Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:11.00; 2. Sheets, ME, 2:11.95; 3. Amelia Berry, DE, 2:12.05.

200 individual medley — 1. Williams, ME, 2:26.90; 2 Zimpel, DE, 2:28.35; 3. Skelton, ME, 2:30.10.

50 freestyle — 1. Rudstrom, DE, 26.12; 2. Meyer, ME, 26.29; 3. Rubin, DE, 28.77.

Diving — 1. Kailey Fossell, ME, 189.15; 2. Alexa Fossell, ME, 138.25; 3. Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 135.05.

100 butterfly — 1. Wodny, DE, 1:04.73; 2. Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:07.39; 3. Emma Danner, DE, 1:08.41.

100 freestyle — 1. Sheets, ME, 58.16; 2. Skelton, ME, 58.78; 3. Rudstrom, DE, 59.39.

500 freestyle — 1. Wodny, DE, 5:43.80; 2. Berry, De, 6:03.68; 3. Emily Blake, ME, 6:08.35.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Meyer, Fossell, Kyra Skelton, Lehmkuhl), 1:49.52; 2. Duluth East (Rohrbaugh, Elly Rectenwald, Danner, Berry), 1:51.23; 3. Mesabi East (Summer Cullen-Line, Aubree Skelton, McKenzie Pokorny, Rhys Ceglar), 1:57.92.

100 backstroke — 1. Williams, ME, 1:02.84; 2. Siiri Hakala, ME, 1:07.90; 3. Kailey Fossell, ME, 1:11.79.

100 breaststroke — 1. Zimpel, DE, 1:11.66; 2. Meyer, ME 1:12.21; 3. Holsinger, DE, 1:21.26.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Lydia Skelton, Lehmkuhl, Williams, Sheets), 3:55.75; 2. Duluth East (Rudstrom, Berry, Wodny, Rectenwald), 4:00.59; 3. Mesabi East (Kyra Skelton, Ceglar, Cullen-Line, Blake), 4:23.35.

