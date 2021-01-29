DULUTH — The Mesabi East Area Nordic ski team took their talents to Duluth once again this week, facing off with Proctor and Duluth East at the Snowflake Nordic Ski Center.
On the girls side, the Giants were led by senior Lydia Skelton, who finished in third place overall with a time of 26:28 in the 8K race. Aubree Skelton was the next top finisher for Mesabi East, taking home 12th with a time of 29:39.
Liz Nelson was next for the Giants, stopping the clock at 31:14 for 16th place and teammate Mia Stark was right behind her, finishing in 17th with a time of 31:26.
On the boys side, Carter Skelton was the top finisher for the Giants, earning eighth place with his time of 24:37. Teammate Nick Kangas was not far behind in 10th with a time of 26:07. Aaron Nelson finished third for Mesabi East, taking home 13th place with his time of 26:26. Just behind him was teammate Connor Matschiner, rounding out the Mesabi East scorers in 14th place with a time of 26:28.
The Giants finished in third place on both the boys and girls sides, with the Greyhounds winning both events and Proctor finishing second in each.
Mesabi East will play host this upcoming Friday when Duluth Denfeld, Hibbing and Two Harbors come to compete at Giants Ridge.
